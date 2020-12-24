It’s the day before Christmas and it’s time to publish my Christmas wishes. I doubt I’ll jinx them by announcing them a day early.
They are a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has created havoc in the sports world from youth sports all the way to the pros. Anyway, here we go.
I’m wishing for a decline in coronavirus cases over the next two months, and good weather in March. It’d be nice to get some kind of football season for Mass. student-athletes in the books.
I feel like I’m beating a dead horse on this one, with no hope of a reversal, but I wish the MIAA would allow for state tournaments. They add so much to the high school experience and, if fans are kept out, why should a state tourney game be any different than a regular season game?
I wish colleges would come up with a good plan so that there is a March Madness basketball tournament. In my mind, it’s one of the best times of the year and it’s a unifying event that both political factions support. Its absence last year was devastating in so many ways.
I wish field hockey would stick with 7-on-7 play once the pandemic ends. It makes for a more wide open and exciting game. I also note that in an article in a Boston paper that coaches believe it better develops skills.
On the other hand, some of the regulations in soccer, like the elimination of headers and throw-ins, need to be eliminated. They take away some of the better facets of the game and, it should be pointed out, New Hampshire schools played with regular rules in the fall without any serious outbreaks.
I wish there would be more “actual” road races in Massachusetts. Virtual races do nothing for me and New Hampshire has proven that they can be safely held during the pandemic.
Here’s one I’ve made many times before — I wish Salem and Timberlane would bite the bullet and install all-weather (artificial turf) fields. It’s expensive at first, yes, but it so enhances the overall sports experience at the high school level and it can be a boon to the community.
I wish the Patriots would draft a real impact player in the first round, preferably on offense. Enough of this trading down for multiple picks, please.
I’m not sure how to do this, but I wish the Red Sox would add a little excitement to the baseball season. They’ve become boring and irrelevant.
Above all else, I wish for better health for a couple of good guys — Atkinson’s Bob Zdrada and Haverhill’s Art Zaino — who have helped me immeasurably by providing quality wrestling photos over the years. Zdrada is really suffering at the moment and Zaino, while much better, seems to go from one ailment to another.
Finally, I’m wishing for a little luck for colleague Dave Willis — one of the top football writers in New England — and his wife Alison, the latter of whom is struggling with a complicated pregnancy. They deserve a break or two, or three.
