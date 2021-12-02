While the Dallas Cowboys, who have lost two straight games and three of their last four, were hoping to shake a slump Thursday night in New Orleans, they remain stuck in the grasp of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still wreaking havoc within the organization.
Rookie safety Nahshon Wright tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was not expected to play against the Saints. The team had nine players or staffers — with head coach Mike McCarthy being chief among them — currently in COVID-19 protocols.
The Minnesota Vikings have had 10 players go on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of November, but they have had only eight players miss games this season. They are expected to match the Cowboys’ nine with their game on Sunday.
As far as total games missed due to COVID-19, the Vikings lead the way with 14, the Arizona Cardinals are next with 12, and the Cowboys are at 10, according to Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated who has kept a running total since the start of the season.
The Cowboys got some good news Wednesday when receiver Amari Cooper, who is one of just two unvaccinated players on the team and who has missed the past two games with COVID-19, was cleared to play New Orleans.
The big question is how much he will be able to play able to play and how effective he will be due to a lack of conditioning after so much missed time.
McCarthy said Cooper had been experiencing a cough, and he did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
He was able to practice Wednesday, allowing them to remove him from the NFL’s COVID-19 list before the team boarded the plane to New Orleans.
McCarthy said, “I think our guys do a good job with the protocols but what we’re going through right now is once it gets in your building, it’s a challenge. And that’s the fight that we’re in.”
That fight includes six coaches and three players who as of now will not make the trip to New Orleans, including McCarthy; Wright; tackle Terence Steele; offensive line coach Joe Philbin; assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko; offensive coaching assistant Scott Tolzien; and strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash, Cedric Smith and Kendall Smith.
Cedric Smith had a chance to come off the list by Thursday.
The Cowboys began intensifying their COVID-19 protocols last week with increased mask requirements among the staff and players. They are conducting meetings virtually. The team has also shut down the weight room with entire strength and conditioning staff unavailable.
The players have had to work out on their own.
“We just felt with [this] COVID situation that we’re in, that was a space that would put the guys more at-risk, so we decided to close it,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy, who had just a scratchy throat on Monday, said he was experiencing more head cold symptoms on Tuesday. He remains shocked at his positive test because of all the precautions he said he has taken.
He was actually scheduled to get his COVID-19 booster shot on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.