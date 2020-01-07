Cowboys to hire Mike McCarthy as new coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.
McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Dallas hasn't been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.
McCarthy also interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.