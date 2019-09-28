Cross Country: Astros round into form, take 3rd

NORTHWOOD — Pinkerton’s boys showed that they’re starting to round into form Saturday, finishing a strong third at the Black Bear Invitational at Coe-Brown.
Sophomore Luke Brennan led the Astros, finishing seventh overall in 16:38 on the 5K course, and junior Stephen Connelly was 11th with Zach Plaza checking in at 22nd. Host Coe-Brown came in first with Phillips Exeter taking second.
The top local runner was Sanborn freshman Jared Khalil, who nipped Brennan for sixth with the same time of 16:38. Also running strong from the area was Windham junior Rohan Rai, who came in eighth at 16:40.
In the girls race at Coe-Brown, Salem came in 10th, led by senior Silvia Caddell. She ran a strong race to finish 11th overall.
Simonds takes 8th
At the Ocean State Invitational, Haverhill freshman Finleigh Simonds had her best race of the season, placing eighth overall in the Division 2 race with a 20:01.57. Brynne LeCours was the next finisher for the Hillies in 14th overall. Freshman Keegan Wipff was 19th in the freshman race.
In the boys race, Ben Craven was Haverhill’s top finisher followed by Collin Daugherty.
Kvaternik leads Knights
Led by Leyla Kvaternik, the North Andover girls came in fifth at the Frank Kelley Invitational championship race. Kvaternik, who was the top sophomore in the race, was sixth overall in 19:57.55 on Wrentham’s 5K course with teammate Abby Mastromonaco taking 12th. The Knights were just 19 points out of second place despite missing Courtney Dalke, who was at a band concert.
Another local sophomore, Pentucket’s Phoebe Rubio, came in eighth at 20:00.37.
Rangers take 6th
Led by Xavier Metivier in sixth place, the Methuen boys also came in sixth at the Frank Kelley Invitational championship race. Metivier was clocked in 16:41.49 on Wrentham’s 5k course and got good backup from sophomore teammate Freddy Coleman, who was 10th in 16:49.60.
North Andover finished seventh, led by Jack Bicksler in 11th place, while Peter Lopata, in ninth with a 16:47, paced Pentucket to eighth.
Ryan Connolly finished 10th in the frosh-soph race for North Andover.
Coe-Brown Boys Invitational
at Northwood (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (24 teams): Coe-Brown 59, Phillips Exeter 69, Pinkerton 99, Concord 113, Oyster River 167, 8. Windham 247, 12. Sanborn 324, 21. Salem 606
Winner and top area finishers: 1. William Coogan (Phillips Exeter) 16:17, 6. Jared Khalil (Sanborn) 16:38, 7. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:38, 8. Rohan Rai (Windham) 16:40, 11. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 16:53, 22. Zach Plaza (Pink) 17:12,, 25. Jackson Mazejka (Salem) 17:21,, 27. Nolan Preble (Pink) 17:31, 32. Ethan Charles (Pink) 17:47, 36. Trey Gonzalez (Windham) 17:51, 56. Owen Stocker (Sanborn) 18:10, 59. Cole Flenniken (Windham) 18:14
Frank Kelley Boys Invitational
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Top championship race team scores: 1. Marshfield 84, Lowell 89, Wakefield 156, 6. Methuen 190, 7. North Andover 222, 8. Pentucket 223
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Alex Craig (Old Rochester) 16:10, 6. Xavier Metivier (Methuen) 16:41.49, 9. Peter Lopata (Pentucket0 16:47.09, 11. Jack Bicksler (North Andover) 16:57.97, 30. Jeff Stad (North Andover) 17:22, 41. Jason Dibble (Methuen) 17:48.43
Frank Kelley Girls Invitational
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Top team scores: Marshfield 73, Triton 114, Hingham 123, Nauset 128, North Andover 133, 10. Pentucket 222
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Mary Yount (Northampton) 19:26.19, 6. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 19:57.55, 8. Phoebe Rubio (Pentucket) 20:00.37, 12. Abby Mastromonaco (NA) 20:26.28
Ocean State Meet
at East Greenwich (3.1 miles)
Division 2 top scores: E.O. Smith 125, East Lyne 158, 14. Haverhill 327, 26. Central Catholic 710
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Schuyler Gooley (Hopkinton) 19:18.05, 8. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 20:01.57, 67. Brynne LeCours (Haverhill) 21:54.17, 83. Gabby DeRoche (Haverhill) 22:21.17, 88. Ariann LeCours (Haverhill) 22:28.09, 94. Ivy Ackerman (Haverhill) 22:38.93
Coe-Brown Girls Invitational
at Northwood (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (27 teams): Champlain Valley 48, Concord 82, Coe-Brown 88, Phillips Exeter 130, 10. Salem 329, 20. Windham 465
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Alicia Veronneau (Champlain Valley) 19:19, 11. Silvia Caddell (Salem) 20:34, 39. Natalie Coryea (Salem) 21:43, 49. Paige Hurst (Pelham) 22:07, 60. Grace Harootian (Windham) 22:22, 72. Emma Gannon (Salem) 22:39, 74. Bethany Graham (Salem) 22:40, 79. Abby Hughes (Windham) 22:44
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.