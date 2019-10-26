Cross Country: Bicksler paces North Andover to 2nd in MVC

LOWELL — Junior Jack Bicksler ran a terrific race to place second overall, pacing North Andover’s boys team to second at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet Saturday.
Bicksler finished the 5K race in 16:27, just five seconds behind junior Joeben Jacobs, who was one of four Lowell runners in the top 10.
After Bicksler, the Knights had a nice pack as Segev Moritz, Leniel Veguilla, Jett Stad, Chris Brady and Colby Winn went 19-22-23-24-26. That gave North Andover 90 points to edge Central Catholic by three points. Methuen was fourth with 106.
Central displayed a nice one-two punch as James Pothier and Matthew Giannasca finished 4-5 in 16:39 and 16:40, while Methuen got an 11th from sophomore Freddy Coleman (16:58) and a 17th from Mitchell Crowe.
Knights girls also 2nd
The North Andover girls gave it their best shot, but couldn’t quite pass Billerica at the MVC meet.
Led by Leyla Kvaternik, who was fifth and followed by Courtney Dalke and Abby Mastromoinaco, the Knights went 5-7-9 and also got an impressive 12th from rising Hannah Martin and a 19th from Lauren O’Connell, but Billerica -- paced by standout winner Nicole Anderson -- went 1-2-8 to make its lead almost insurmountable.
Billerica finished with 46 points, six fewer than the Knights. Andover edged Haverhill for fifth and Central Catholic and Methuen finished sixth and seventh.
Freshman Finleigh Simonds was third for Haverhill in 19:29 while classmate Molly Kiley was sixth for Andover with a 19:46. Kelsey Seamans finished 10th to pace Central Catholic.
Reggies back on top
Over the last five years, Greater Lawrence boys cross country has consistently been at the top of the Commonwealth Conference. And Saturday was no different as the Reggies captured the CAC large division with 48 points, 10 fewer than runner-up Essex Tech.
Unlike in past years, when the Reggies usually had a frontrunner, they relied on depth this time around, led by surprising Marcos Olivieri in fourth with Wander Languasco in seventh and Owen Carlton in eighth.
For Whittier Tech, Jack Venturi came in fifth, just three seconds behind Olivieri.
In the small school division, Emmanuel Reynoso was sixth for PMA.
Latino places 1st
Elaine Latino placed first in the CAC small division race with a 5K time of 22:15 to pace the Panthers to second place as a team.
In the large school girls race, Greater Lawrence finished third led by Eriana Valverde in fifth.
Sachem boys take 3rd
Paced by Peter Lopata, who was fifth, the Pentucket boys came in third at the Cape Ann League meet. Colin Costa had one of his top races of his career to take ninth for the Sachems.
In the CAL girls meet, the Sachems took fourth, but sophomore Phoebe Rubio was third individually with a fine 5K time of 19:25 and rising freshman Audrey Conover was fifth in an excellent 19:48.
MVC Boys Championship
at Lowell (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Lowell 41, North Andover 90, Central 93, Methuen 106, Billerica 110, Chelmsford 115, Andover 199, Tewksbury 211, Haverhill 251, Lawrence 271, Dracut 338
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Joeben Jacobs (Lowell) 16:2, 2. Jack Bicksler (NA) 16:27, 3. Xavier Metivier (Meth) 16:28, 4. James Pothier (CC) 16:39, 5. Matt Giannasca (CC) 16:40, 11. Freddy Coleman (Meth) 16:58,, 17. Mitchell Crowe (Meth) 17:15, 19. Segev Moritz (NA) 17:18, 20. Cormac Crippen (CC) 17:19, 22. Leniel Veguilla (NA) 17:23, 23. Jett Stad (NA) 17:24, 24. Chris Brady (NA) 17:24, 25. Jack Sipley (A) 17:26, 26. Colby Winn (NA) 17:27, 28. Cristian Bueno (Law) 17:38, 29. Luke Ryan (CC) 17:43, 32. Jason Dibble (Meth) 17:50, 33. Ryan Connolly (NA) 17:52, 35. Ryan George (CC) 17:59, 37. Matt Serrano (A) 18:02, 38. Collin Daugherty (Hav) 18:03, 39. William Shahbazian (A) 18:09, 40. Ben Craven (Hav) 18:11
MVC Girls Championship
at Lowell (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Billerica 46, North Andover 52, Lowell 61, Andover 123, Haverhill 127, Central Catholic 135, Methuen 192, Tewksbury 213, Chelmsford 223
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Nicole Anderson (Billerica) 19:11,3. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 19:29, 5. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 19:45, 6. Molly Kiley (And) 19:46, 7. Courtney Dalke (NA) 19:56, 9. Abby Mastromonaco (NA) 20:07, 10. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 20:11, 12. Hannah Martin (NA) 20:32, 14. Leila Boudries (And) 20:4319. Lauren O’Connell (NA) 20:58, 21. Juliet Sellers (And) 21:09, 24. Brynne Lecours (Hav) 21;23, 26. Lily Angluin (CC) 21:30, 28. Kaitlyn Hastings (NA) 21:42, 29. Sophia Beland (CC) 21:45, 30. Ariann Lecours (Hav) 21:48, 31. Kaitryn Hinchey (CC) 22:07, 32. Gabby Deroche (Hav) 22:15
CAC Boys Championship
at Lowell (3.1 miles)
Meet results (upper): 1. Gr. Lawrence 48; 2. Essex Tech 58; 3. Chelsea 67; 4. Gr. Lowell 68; 5. Whittier 127; 6. Shawsheen 136
Meet results (lower): 1. Mystic Valley 24; 2. Nashoba Tech 54; 3. Lynn Tech 92; 4. PMA 96; 5. Northeast 98
Winner and top area finishers (upper): 1. Jazmany Reyes (Chelsea) 17:18; 4. Marcos Olivieri (GL) 17:27; 5. Jack Venturi (W) 17:30; 7. Wander Languasco (GL) 17:38; 8. Owen Carlton (GL) 17:52; 12. Francis Mejia (GL) 18:09
Winner and top area finishers (lower): 1. Robert Paris (Nashoba Tech) 18:02; 6. Emmanuel Reynoso (PMA) 18:53; 11 Marco Rizza (PMA) 19:37; 22. Tommy Regan (PMA) 21:27
CAC Girls Championship
at Lowell (3.1 miles)
Meet results (upper): 1. Essex Tech 35; 2. Gr. Lowell 46; 3. Gr. Lawrence 74; 4. Shawsheen 81; 5. Whittier 137
Meet results (lower): 1. Notre Dame 37; 2. PMA 52; 3. Mystic Valley 56; 4. Northeast 85
Winner and top area finishers (upper): Maddie McDonald (Essex Tech) 20:52; 5. Eriana Valverde (GL) 22:38; 11. Nixvelisse Andino (GL) 23:36; 14. Ivana Perez (GL) 23:55; 15. Kaitlin Bilodeau (W) 24:00
Winner and top area finishers (lower): 1. Elaina Latino (PMA) 22:15; 9. Olympia Rosano (PMA) 24:01; 13. Ciara McCarthy (PMA) 25:28; 16. Leah Arnold (PMA) 25:46
Boys CAL Open
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (11 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 41, 2. Triton 69, 3. Pentucket 69, 4. Masconomet 97, 5. Lynnfield 172
Top Pentucket finishers: 5. Peter Lopata 16:40.00, 9. Colin Costa 17:03.13, 12. Sam Stys 17:12.62, 16. Keegan Comeau 17.21.10, 27. Cory Foster 17:54.31
Boys CAL Open
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Top team scores (11 teams scored): 1. Triton 38, 2. Newburyport 70, 3. Hamilton-Wenham 79, 4. Pentucket 83, 5. North Reading 165
Top Pentucket finishers: 3. Phoebe Rubio 19:25.35, 5. Audrey Conover 19:48.57, 11. Ella Idic 20:34.13, 21. Emily Rubio 21:19.58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.