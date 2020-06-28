The fifth annual “Cross Country Project” (XCproject), a six-week summer training program for college, high school and middle school cross country runners, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6, and continue through Aug. 14 at the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover.
The camp is sponsored by the Merrimack Valley Striders and is under the direction of XCproject director Fred Doyle.
The on-site training will consist of 18 sessions during the course of the program — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8-9:45 a.m. The primary goal is to promote the “Three Hs” for each of the athletes, keeping them “Happy, Healthy and Hungry.”
The program training philosophy is based upon the five core training principles of the highly successful University of Oregon — moderation, progression, adaptation, variation and callousing.
The program is designed to prepare the student-athletes to perform at a significantly higher level when their team training commences in late August, and creating stronger, healthier runners who are more efficient and faster.
Each day, the program will offer two to three additional activities to enhance fitness and strength. In addition to the daily running, supplemental activities include: core strength, circuit training, medicine balls, kettlebells, plyometrics, barefoot running, enhanced-form running, injury prevention and race tactics.
The XCproject is headed up by Doyle, a former University of New Hampshire standout runner and long-time member of the Greater Boston Track Club (GBTC). Doyle is currently the assistant boys cross country coach at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Additional staff members include Andover assistant cross country coach Jess Bridle and Methuen head cross country and track coach Kevin Alliette.
For additional information, camp fees, registration and directions, contact Fred Doyle at Doyleteamsports@gmail.com.
