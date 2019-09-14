Cross Country: Methuen boys, freshmen girls stand out

TEWKSBURY — The Methuen boys and standout freshmen performances were the big stories at the Robert MacDougall 3k Invitational on Saturday,
The Methuen boys, led by Xavier Metivier and Freddy Coleman, finished second to Lincoln-Sudbury in the varsity race, two places ahead of Central Catholic.
Metivier led the way, finishing third in 9:39, just three seconds behind the winner, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Justin Lombardi, while the sophomore Coleman came in fifth at 19:46.
The Rangers also got a 20th from Jason Dibble and a 26th from newcomer Mitchell Crowe. Central was paced by James Pothier in 19th while North Andover, which came in fifth, was led by Lenny Veguilla in 17th.
Several of the top runners from the area didn’t run in the varsity boys or girls meets. On the other hand, the top freshmen not only competed, but they stood out.
In the girls 3K freshman race, Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds ran a tremendous 11:38 to win by 17 seconds over runner-up Molly Kiley of Andover. Simonds’ time would have placed her third in the varsity race.
“She (Simonds) led it from the start and was comfortable and in control throughout the whole race,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “It caps off a great week for her that included a great dual meet race on Wednesday where she was outleaned by Lowell’s top girl.”
Also running strong in the freshman race was North Andover’s Hannah Martin in fourth (12:22), while Central’s Michaela Staniec came in 12th.
In the freshman boys meet, North Andover came in third overall, led by Ryan Connolly in third (10:43) and Luke Stad in fifth (10:50).
Pinkerton boys 3rd
The Pinkerton boys ran well but settled for finishing third at the Nashua Invitational on Saturday.
The Astros, led by sophomore Luke Brennan and junior Stephen Connelly in fourth and fifth respectively, finished with 60 points. Londonderry was a surprise winner with 50 points, one ahead of favored Concord.
Brennan was the top sophomore in the race and was clocked in 15:59.6 for 5K with Connelly at 16:02.2. Senior Zach Plaza was 12th for the Astros.
In the Nashua Invitational girls race, Salem came in fifth in the 10-team field. Sophomore Natalie Coryea led the Blue Devils, taking ninth overall in 19:57.4.
