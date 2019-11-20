Cross country 3 Reggie boys named All-CAC

Reflective of their fine runner-up race at the State Vocational Meet, perhaps, three Greater Lawrence runners were named to the Commonwealth Conference Commonwealth Conference cross country all-star team.
Named to the team were freshman Marcos Olivieri, Wander Languasco and Owen Carlton. Other local runners selected were rapidly improving Whittier sophomore Jqck Venturi and Presentation of Mary senior Emmanuel Reynoso.
Area girls named to the All-CAC girls cross country team were Eriana Valverde of Greater Lawrence and Olympia Rosano and Elaina Latino of Presentation of Mary.
League MVPs were Chelsea's Jazmany Reyes for the boys and Essex Tech's Maddie McDonald for the boys.
