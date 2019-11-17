Cross country Simonds 16th at All-State; Rubio paces Pentucket

GARDNER — Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds overcame some adversity Saturday at the Division 1 All-State Cross Country Meet.
The talented freshman turned an ankle a mile into the hilly 5K course, but still managed to finish 16th with a solid time of 19:49. She had the top freshman time of the day and the top local time.
“It was a great finish to a great freshman season,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “It (turned ankle) impacted her usual strong finishing kick. She ran tough and gave it everything she had.”
The only other local runner in the Division 1 race, North Andover’s Courtney Dalke, came in 55th in 20:44. Newton South senior Lucy Jenks was the individual winner in 18:53 and Concord-Carlisle was the team champion with Wellesley a distant second.
In Division 2, sophomore Phoebe Rubio finished 11th overall in 19:54 to pace youthful Pentucket to eighth place. Freshman Audrey Conover was 34th for the Sachems and sophomores Ella Edic and Emily Rubio went 73-74.
Carmel Fitzgibbons of Weston was the individual winner in Division 2 with the best girls time of the day, an 18:31, and Lenox Memorial was the team champion with Newburyport in fifth.
A noteworthy performance in Division 2 was by Georgetown 7th grader Avery Upite, who came in 52nd with a solid time of 21:27.
SHEEHAN LIFTS PREP
GARDNER — St. John’s Prep won its fourth All-State Division 1 boys title and first since 2003, but it didn’t look good during the race.
The Prep’s fifth runner turned an ankle going down a hill and faded back. But stepping up to take his spot was Haverhill’s Declan Sheehan, who took the fifth spot, in 91st, with a time of 17:32.
That gave St. John’s 112 points to beat runner-up Wellesley by 14 points.
Senior Steven Jackson was the Prep’s top finisher, taking fourth in 16:24, and impressive freshman Nathan Lopez was 14th in 16:36. Lopez, from Lynnfield, runs with the Haverhill Elite Track Club in the offseason.
Methuen’s Xavier Metivier was the top local finisher in Division 1, taking 38th in 16:59, while Central Catholic’s Matt Giannasca came in 76th.
In Division 2, Peter Lopata was 20th overall in 17:17 to lead the Sachems to ninth. Martha’s Vineyard was the team champion and Cape Ann League rivals Newburyport and Triton came in fifth and sixth respectively.
Arlington Catholic’s Sean Kay finished first individually in Division 2 with the fastest time of the day, a 16:03. Keegan Comeau was Pentucket’s second runner, in 55th, with junior Colin Costa next in 73rd.
All-State Girls Meets
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Top Division 1 team scores (20 teams): Concord-Carlisle 74, Wellesley 155, Lexington 191, Billerica 192, Shepherd Hill 195
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Lucy Jenks (Newton South) 18:53, 16. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 19:49, 55. Courtney Dalke (North Andover) 20:44
Top Division 2 team scores (20 teams): Lenox Memorial 98, Mount Greylock 135, Triton 141, Whitinsville Christian 100, Newburyport 186, 8. Pentucket 233, 15. Hamilton-Wenham 348, 19. Georgetown 450
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Carmel Fitzgibbons (Weston) 18:31, 11. Phoebe Rubio (Pentucket) 19:54, 34. Audrey Conover (Pentucket) 20:57, 52. Avery Upite (Georgetown) 21:27, 73. Ella Edic (Pentucket) 22:02, 74. Emily Rubio (Pentucket) 22:03
All-State Boys Meets
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Top Division 1 team scores (20 teams): St. John’s Prep 112, Wellesley 126, Concord-Carlisle 128, 10. Lowell 264
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Mike Grffin (King Philip) 16:06, 38. Xavier Metivier (Methuen) 16:59, 76. Matt Giannasca (Central) 17:24
Top Division 2 team scores (20 teams): Martha’s Vineyard 148, Parker Charter 161,3, Hopedale 175, Wilmington 177, Newburyport 180, Triton 183, Seekonk 185, Plymouth Sourh 189, Pentucket 208
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Sean Kay (Arlington Catholic) 16:03, 20. Peter Lopata (Pentucket) 17:17, 51. Keegan Comeau (Pentucket) 17:46, 73. Colin Costa (Pentucket) 17:58, 84. Sam Stys (Pentucket) 18:03, 100. Cory Foster (Pentucket) 18:17
