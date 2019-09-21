Cross Country (Subject label) Pinkerton boys settle for 4th at Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pinkerton’s boys showed a nice one-two underclass punch at the Manchester Invitational Saturday, but the Astros did not quite display their usual depth.
As a result, Pinkerton finished fourth in the large school race with 150 points, six points behind third-place Londonderry and significantly behind the winner, Coe-Brown (84).
Sophomore Luke Brennan led the Astros with a 16:38 on the rugged 5K course at Derryfield Park, and improving junior Stephen Connelly was 13th in 16:48. Senior Zach Plaza was 21st for Pinkerton, but then there was a dropoff.
In the small school race, Sanborn’s Jared Khalil ran the second fastest time of the day, a 16:39 to take third and Windham’s Rohan Rohai ran a fine 16:44 for sixth.
Freshman girls shine
It was not a particularly strong day for the local girls varsity teams at the Manchester Invitational Saturday, but the youngsters ran well.
In the 3K freshman race, Pinkerton finished third overall led by Faith Mamos in fifth (14:55) and Grace Jellow in seventh (15:03). Emily Smith of Londonderry came in 11th.
Also, in the varsity small school race, Pentucket sophomore Phoebe Rubio came in seventh overall with a 20:01, which was the fastest local time of the day. Pentucket’s second finisher was a freshman, Audrey Conover in 54th, and the Sachems finished 11th overall out of 37 teams.
In the large school race, Pinkerton senior Meghan Cross was the top local finisher, taking 30th in 21:09. The Astros were 14th overall in the 28-team field, one spot behind Londonderry. Salem came in 18th.
Manchester Boys Invitational
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
Large School top team scores (34 teams): Coe Brown 84, Bishop Hendricken 85, Londonderry 144, Pinkerton 150, 28. Salem 716
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Aidan Puffer (Manchester) 15:32, 11. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:38, 13. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 16:48,, 20. Ryan Young (Lon) 16:57, 21. Zach Plaza (Pink) 17:01, 22. Kerry Daley (Lon) 17:04, 31. Sean Clegg (Lon) 17:16, 34. Will Heenan (Lon) 17:24, 35. Jackson Mazejka (Salem) 17:24, 37. Matt Griffin (Lon), 42. Nolan Preble (Pink) 17:31, 59. Massi Bosli (Salem) 17:45, 63. Nathan Steiger (Pink) 17:49
Small School top local finishers: 3. Jared Khalil (Sanborn) 16:39, 6. Rohan Rohai (Windham) 16:44, 21. Trey Gonzalez (Windham) 17:38, 31. Josh Nottebart (Pelham) 17:54, 41. Matt Fairhurst (Timberlane) 18:15, 45. Owen Stocker (Sanborn) 18:17
Top locals freshman boys (Pinkerton 4th, Windham 6th): 5. Logan Carter (Wind) 12:12 (for 3K), 8. Ryan Fortin (Lon), 9. Jack Conrad (Wind) 12:40, 10. Theo Davis (Pink) 12:46, 16. Elias Brodeur (Pink) 12:52, 20. Bradyn Carey (Wind) 12:56, 33. Jack Alizio (Pink) 13:15
Manchester Girls Invitational
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
Large School team scores (28 teams): Bishop Guertin 111, Champlain Valley 120, Keene 125, Bedford 185, Coe-Brown 198, 13. Londonderry 349, 14. Pinkerton 353, 18. Salem 436
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Caroline Fischer (BG) 18:35, 15. Grace McDonough (Lon) 20:40, 30. Meghan Cross (Pink) 21:09, 31. Caitlin Boufford (Lon) 21:1051. Natalie Coryea (Sal) 22:04,, 65. Riley Sweeney (Pink) 22:24, 76. Cailey McDonough (Lon) 22:56, 78. Molly McGaffigan (Pink) 22:59
Small school top local finishers (Pentucket 11th out of 37 teams): 7. Phoebe Rubio (Pent) 20:01, 54. Audrey Conover (Pent) 22:15, 69. Ella Edic (Pent) 22:42
Top local freshmen girls (Pinkerton third as team): 5. Faith Mamos (Pink) 14:55 (for 3K), 7. Grace Jellow (Pink) 15:03, 11. Emily Smith (Lon) 15:11, 23. Katiana Chylinski (Lon) 15:58, 26. Sophia Antinerella (Pink) 16:03
