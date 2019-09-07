Cross Country: Top North Andover trio 2nd at Clipper Relays

North Andover cross country coach Rick Dellechiaie has high hopes for his top three girl runners this fall, and they certainly didn’t disappoint Saturday at the season-opening Clipper Relays.
Juniors Courtney Dalke and Abby Mastromonaco and sophomore newcomer Leyla Kvaternik came in second overall among 164 finishers in the combined six-mile race, just six seconds behind first place Exeter High.
Dalke led off with a 12:07 for her 2-mile leg, Kvaternik followed with an impressive 11:50 in her first cross country race after being out all of last year with a broken foot while Mastromonaco anchored the slightly extra distance with a 12:09. The Knights edged third-place Billerica, the MVC favorite, by six seconds.
“Billerica is really tough so I was happy to see that,” said Dellechiaie. “Now we just have to close the gap a little with our fourth and fifth runners,”
Also for the Knights, Lauren O’Connell ran a 13:07 on the second relay unit.
Following North Andover in seventh was Pentucket, with Haverhill’s first relay team of Brynne LeCours, freshman Finleigh Simonds and veteran Gabby DeRoche coming in 10th. Also for the Hillies, the threesome of Arian LeCours, Ivy Ackerman and Keegan Wipff took 29th.
“We showed pretty good depth today,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire.
For Pentucket, Phoebe Rubio, Ella Edic and Audrey Conover joined forces.
Timberlane’s top relay team finished 37th, led by Sealann Gitterman.
Rangers on rise
With two sophomores in the trio, Methuen’s top relay team finished an impressive ninth at the boys Clipper Relays Saturday. Senior Xavier Metivier led the way with a 9:56 for two miles while sophs Freddy Coleman and Jason Dibble ran 10:10 and 10:52. Both times were nearly a minute better than what they ran there last year and Dibble ran slightly more than two miles as the anchor leg.
Also running well for the Rangers in their second relay unit was basketball/volleyball player Mitchell Crowe, who was clocked in 10:56 in his first cross country race.
The next local finisher among the 237 boys relays was North Andover in 12th as Jett Stad (10:07), Jack Bicksler (10:10 as the anchor) and Lenny Veguilla shared the honors. Wellesley had the top boy relay team followed by St. John’s Prep.
Girls Clipper Relays
at Newburyport (3x2 miles)
Winner and top area relay finishers (164 relay teams): 1. Exeter, 2. North Andover, 7. Pentucket, 10. Haverhill, 30. Haverhill, 35. North Andiover, 37. Timberlane, 42. North Andover, 55. Methuen, 56. Haverhill, 58. Pentucket, 66. Pentucket
Boys Clipper Relays
at Newburyport (3x2 miles)
Winner and top area relay finishers (237 relay teams): 1. Wellesley, 2. St. John’s Prep, 9. Methuen, 12. North Andover, 14. Pentucket, 32. Pentucket, 35. North Andover, 39. Haverhill, 59. Methuen, 62. North Andover, 66. Timberlane
