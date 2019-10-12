Cross Country Windham Rai, take top honors at Pelham

Rohan Rohai had the race of his life Saturday and the Windham boys cross country team followed his lead by winning the Pelham Invitational with an impressive 59 points.
Rai finished first on the 5K course with a personal-best time of 15:47.07, five seconds ahead of Jared Khalil, Sanborn’s super freshman. Junior Jackson Mazejka of Salem was third.
Taking seventh for Windham, which was comfortably ahead of runner-up Souhegan, was Trey Gonzalez while Cole Flenniken was 13th and rising freshman Logan Carter came in 16th. For Sanborn, which was third as a team, Owen Stocker came in 14th. The Indians likely would have been second had junior standout Dylan Khalil been healthy enough to run.
Caddell takes 4th
Silvia Caddell continued to run well for Salem, taking fourth at the Pelham Inivtational to pace the Blue Devils to thrd place. Natalie Coryea came in 10th for Salem.
Bicksler paces Knights
Jack Bicksler finished seventh overall, running 13:22.5 for 2.5 miles to lead North Andover to an impressive second-place finish in the varsity B race at the Manhattan Invitational. Jett Stad was 18th for the Knights in the 29-team field.
In the freshman race, rapidly improving Ryan Connolly finished third overall.
In the varsity girls race, the North Andover girls came in fourth with Abby Mastromonaco leading the way, in 10th, with a 15:43.7 for 2.5 miles. Leyla Kvaternik was 20th and Courtney Dalke came in 29th.
Pelham Girls Invitational
at Pelham (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Souhegan 19, Hopkinton 57, Salem 104, Camzpbell 124, Windham 157, Milford 161, John Stark 179, St. Thomas 188, Spaulding 200, Pelham 240
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Chloe Trudel (Souhegzan) 17:51.82, 4. Silvia Caddell (Salem) 18:54.53, 10. Natalie Coryea (Salem) 19:55.83, 14. Abby Hughes (Windham) 20:21.27, 14. Abby Hughes (Windham) 20:21.27, 16. Bethany Graham (Salem) 20:23.38, 22. Paige Hurst (Pelham) 20:40.10, 23. Grace Harootian (Windham) 20:42.44, 32. Emma Gannon (Salem) 21:04.49, 35. Jenna Skilling (Windham) 21:29.26, 39. Reka Ivanyl (Pelham) 22:03.55
Phillips girls 16, St. Paul’s 46
at St. Paul’s (3.1 miles)
Top Phillips finishers: 1. Natasha Muromcew 20:41, 2. Izzy Alvarez Martinez 20:57; 3. Tiffany Tang 21:08, 4. Tessa Conrardy 21:24, 6. Claire de Saint Phalle 21:39
Pelham Boys Invitational
at Pelham (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Windham 59, Souhegan 90, Sanborn 102, Nashua South 107, Campbell 130, Hopkinton 134, Salem 173, St. Thomas 217. Pelham 221, Milford 244, John Stark 270, Spaulding 321
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Rohan Rai (Windham) 15:47.07, 2. Jared Khalil (Sanborn), 3. Jakcon Mazejka (Salem) 16:06.33, 7. Try Gonzalez (Windham) 16:39.41, 10. Massi Bosli (Salem) 16:47.96, 13. Cole Flenniken (Windham) 17:02.15, 14. Owen Stocker (Sanborn) 17:02.48, 15. Josh Nottebart (Pelham) 17:08.01, 16. Logan Carter (Windham) 17:10.17, 22. Michael Killian (Windham) 17:32.45, 25. Ian Marsh (Sanborn) 17:39.35, 28. Noah Cavallo (Sanborn) 17:46.95,, 31. Jacob Kuczynski (Windham) 17:52.91, 33. Andrew Pugh (Sanborn) 17:55.78
Manhattan Boys Invitational
at Manhattanville (2.5 miles)
Top Varsity B team scores (29 teams): 1. Morgantown 145, 2. North Andover 172
Top North Andover finishers: 7. Jack Bicksler 13:22.5, 18. Jett Stad 13:51.4, 49. Lenny Veguilla 14:18.9, 66. Colby Winn 14:28.1, 70. Andrew Lauzon 14:29.6
