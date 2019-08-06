'Cup' spending day in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER -- The Stanley Cup is making a pitstop in North Andover today (Tuesday).
And, best of all, it’s hanging around for a while.
North Andover resident Kevin McDonald, who has spent the last 19 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, currently as both general manager of its American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio and as a scout, will share the world’s best sports trophy with its residents.
The Cup will begin its journey in the “Turkey Town” around 10 a.m., visiting the four major parks, Stevens Pond, Stachey’s Pizza, the police station, fire station and North Andover High before spending four hours at the Stevens Estate (5 p.m. until 9 p.m.).
“We love this town and it’s our chance to share this incredible trophy and experience,” said McDonald, who is a Lawrence native who played hockey and baseball at St. John’s Prep.
“We have a big family with a lot of friends that want to see it, so we’ll be all over the place,” said McDonald. “My wife (Lauren) is a nurse at the high school. So it will make a stop there. Honestly, it’s exciting for us to share this with so many people.”
McDonald was with the New York Rangers (1987 to 1999) as a scout in 1994 when it won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 54 years.
Unfortunately The Cup didn’t travel then like it does now.
In fact, it wasn’t until 1995, a year later, when the New Jersey Devils won the Stanley Cup, that it traveled home with players.
“In fact, only the players got it, not team personnel,” said McDonald. “There were 22 players and they had The Cup for 22 days, typical (team president/GM) Lou Lamoriello.”
McDonald said the playoff run for the Blues was incredible, with hurdles the size of buildings.
“We started off with a tough series against Winnipeg, going six games,” said McDonald. “Then we beat Dallas, in Game 7, in double OT. Then there was that hand pass against San Jose, falling behind 2-1 (in the series) before coming back to win that series.
“And the Bruins series was unbelievable,” said McDonald. “They were a great team. We knew that. I’d seen then play a lot. To beat them in seven games, the last game in Boston, was incredible.”
McDonald’s son Sean, who is the St. John’s Prep senior class president, will be raising money for those who want to get pictures with The Cup at the Stevens Estate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Money will go to the Pete Frates family and Derek Hines Foundation. Frates and Hines were legendary athletes at the Prep.
His daughter, Kayleigh, and stepchildren Joey, Jenna and Danny O’Connell will share in the excitement, too.
“We’re so lucky to be able to do this,” said McDonald. “We’re hoping a lot of people enjoy it with us. We’re looking forward to a great day.”
