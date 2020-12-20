NORTH ANDOVER — Eighth-year head coach Dan Curran of the Merrimack College football program announced that 25 student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to join the program this week, a class that includes mid-year enrollees and future Warriors who will join the program this upcoming fall.
The 2021 class has 25 total signees, representing a variety of positional groups as well as geographical backgrounds. Half of the class arrives at Merrimack from the Washington metropolitan area, seven hail from New England and one player each joins the program from Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania
“We were ecstatic to be able to sign all 25 of our commits for the early signing period. It just shows the “Buy In” that this recruiting class has for what we are building here, and I also think it’s a reflection of all the momentum that this program has right now,” Curran commented.
“To be able to pull in a class as talented as this group is, especially with how different the recruiting landscape is due to the pandemic should tell you all you need to know. There is no question that it’s an exciting time to be a part of Merrimack football and we can’t wait to get to work this spring.”
Following are capsules on the new recruits.
Tre Jordan | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Calvert Hall College High School, Md.
Coach Curran: “Tre was one of the more impressive highlight films we have seen as a coaching staff in a long time. He shows tremendous range and instincts playing centerfield as a FS, but he also displays great closing speed and physicality in the run game. He has a chance to develop into a difference maker at the next level.”
Other schools recruited by: Sacred Heart /St. Francis /LIU / Morgan St. /Duquense / VMI
Victor Dawson | RB | 6-1 | 225 | Archbishop Hoban High School, Ohio
Coach Curran: “Victor brings a rare combination of size, speed, and power, along with the ability to make the first defender miss. Victor was named All-Ohio Football Team first team after scoring 32 touchdowns and having over 2,600 total yards of offense the past two seasons. He comes to us from Archbisihop Hoban which is a powerhouse program in Ohio that has won multiple state championships during Victors’ high school career.”
Other schools recruited by: Akron / Toledo /Georgetown / Morgan St. / VMI
Malek Sabri | LB | 6-1 | 220 | Damascus High School, Md.
Coach Curran: “Malek was one of the center pieces of a state championship run for Maryland powerhouse Damascus High School. He is a tremendous student and a mature kid who makes plays all over the field. He excels as a blitzer and he has a knack for creating negative plays for the offense.”
Other schools recruited by: St. Francis /Furman / Robert Morris / LIU
Justin Lewis | QB | 6-1 | 195 | Harrison High School, Ga. (Georgia Knight Prep (GA)
Coach Curran: “Justin is the definition of a dual threat QB. He does a great job extending plays with his legs, is proficient in the zone read run game, and has the ability to make all the throws. His ability to make throws from different platforms and different arm angles is a great fit for our RPO offense. The 3-star recruit led his high school to an 11-0 record and a state championship.”
Other schools recruited by: Tennesse St. / Austin Peay / Western Carolina / Grambling St. / Jackson St.
Cameron Dalrymple | DB | 6-1 | 185| Huningtown High, Md.
Coach Curran: “Cam is a long, athletic, defensive back who has all the attributes to be a lock down cover corner. Cam was a standout two-way player (WR and DB) for Huningtown High as aunior and showed a knack for the big play. He shows great instincts and a nose for the football and his skill sets will be a great fit for what we do defensively here at Merrimack.”
Other schools recruited by: Richmond /Monmouth / Elon
Patrick Evans | OL | 6-4 | 305 | Loomis Chaffee, Conn.
Coach Curran: “Patrick is a big physical offensive lineman who has the ability to dominate at the point of attack. Patrick also displays some real versatility being able to playing all three of interior spots on the offensive line. He moves really well for a big guy and he plays with tremendous leverage and technique.”
Other schools recruited by: Wagner /Central Connecticut / Texas Southern
Chiebuka Aduaka | DL | 6-2 | 225 | Concordia Prep, Md.
Coach Curran: “Chiebuka is an explosive edge defender who has the ability to get after the quarterback and he also does a nice job setting the edge in the gun game. He is a player we identified early on in the process and we are really excited to see what he can bring to an already talented defensive line unit.”
Other schools recruited by: UMass / Navy / St. Francis / Morgan St.
Hayden Fisher | WR | 6-2 | 190 | Gonzaga College High School, D.C.
Coach Curran: “Hayden is a long, smooth, outside receiver who has elite ball skills. Hayden is a technician as a route runner and has tremendous body control. But probably what stood out the most when watching his film was how he played with a high compete level on every snap. You can tell he takes a great deal of pride in being a complete football player and that is how we expect our wideouts to play here at Merrimack.”
Other schools recruited by: FIU / VMI
Mike Johnson | LB | 5-11 | 225 | Calvert Hall College High School, Md.
Coach Curran: “Mike’s junior film was super impressive and once you talk to him you knew he was a special kid. He has a great attitude that’s infectious to his teammates and there is no question he is a natural leader. He will project at our Mike LB spot and we believe his short area explosiveness and physical brand of football will be a perfect fit for that role.”
Other schools recruited by: St. Francis / Duquense / LIU
Ajahn Rue | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Wilbraham & Monson, Mass.
Coach Curran “Ajahn is a talented local product who excels as a space player. He is a kid who can beat you in so many different ways; funnel/bubble screens, jet sweeps, vertical passing game, and in the return game. Ajahn is an explosive player maker who is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the football.”
Other schools recruited by: Wagner / Bryant
DJ Frazier | LB | 6-0 | 210 | Franklin High School, Md.
Coach Curran: “DJ comes to us from Franklin High School which is a highly successful program in Baltimore county. DJ was a disruptive force all over the field and was able to make plays sideline to sideline. DJ will be joining three of his former Franklin teammates at Merrimack (Jay Thompson/Josh Wilson/Deon Houston).”
Other schools recruited by: Sacred Heart / Notre Dame College (OH)
Tyvon Edmonds Jr. | RB | 5-8 | 190 | Bishop McNamara, Md.
Coach Curran: “Tyvun is the definition of an all-purpose back who can do it all. Has great vision, good burst, tremendous contact balance, and has the ability to make people miss. Tyvun also catches the ball well out of the backfield and was extremely productive during his entire career playing in one of the best high school football conferences in the country (WCAC). “
Other schools recruited by: Georgetown / St. Francis
Tommie McKoy III | DB | 5-11 | 190 | St. Mary’s High School, Md.
Coach Curran: “Tommie made a great impression on our staff early on in the recruiting process with his maturity, intelligence, and his ability to impact the game in so many different ways. Our defense puts a premium on guys that can do a lot of things well and Tommie certainly fits that bill. He really is a complete football player.”
Other schools recruited by: VMI / Robert Morris / Columbia
Joey Trainor | OL | 6-4 | 285 | Gonzaga College High School, D.C.
Coach Curran: “Joey is a talented OL from WCAC powerhouse Gonzaga that has rare athleticism for a kid his size. He also has really good feet, natural hip explosion at the point of contact, and plays with some nasty that we like in our OL.”
Other schools recruited by: VMI /Georgetown / Maryland
Jason Compoh | DL | 6-3 | 230 | Nashua South, N.H.
Coach Curran: “Jason is another local product who we have had our eyes for a couple years now. He’s a big strong kid with a great frame who was a dominant player during his high school career at Nashua South. The staff feels like Jason has a tremendous ceiling.”
Other schools recruited by: New Hampshire / St. Anselm
Gavin McCusker | QB | 6-2 | 185 | Exeter Township, Pa.
Coach Curran: “Gavin is a record-breaking QB out of Exeter Township. The 1st Team All League/All County QB broke school records his junior year after throwing for 24 TD’s and over 2,000 yards passing. Gavin shows great accuracy and decision making in the pocket and has the ability to also beat you with his legs when the play breaks down.”
Other schools recruited by: Morehead St. / Slippery Rock
Frank Yagaka | LB | 5-11 | 200 | Quince Orchard, Md.
Coach Curran: “Frank is a talented student athlete who played at MD powerhouse Quince Orchard. Frank has tremendous speed and instincts and he plays the game with his hair on fire. He is a versatile defender who we can match up with TE’s in the passing game and who we can use in our blitz package.”
Other schools recruited by: St. Francis /Bryant / St. Anselm
Myles Wilson | WR | 6-1 | 200 | Thayer Academy, Mass.
Coach Curran: “Myles is a talented two-sport athlete who excelled as a guard in basketball and a WR/LB in football. He plays a physical brand of football and will be a matchup problem for defenses on the perimeter.”
Other schools recruited by: Wagner / Cornell / Stonehill
Garry Rosemond | DB | 5-10 | 180 | St. John’s College High School, D.C.
Coach Curran “Garry comes to us from St. Johns which is a powerhouse program out of the WCAC. He is combo guy who can play both corner and our nickel safety spot where he will be matched up on slots. He’s an explosive kid with great feet and he’s also a physical tackler in the run game which we love.”
Other schools recruited by: Georgetown / St. Anselm
James Smith Jr. | OL | 6-3 | 285 | Rumson - Fair Haven High School, N.J.
Coach Curran: “James was named 1st Team All Shore two years in a row. He plays with a great base and good leverage at the point of attack and shows good athleticism in space.”
Other schools recruited by: Saint Francis / LIU /Valparaiso / Moorehead St.
Tyler Gmyr | OL | 6-4 | 290 | Trinity Pawling, N.Y.
Coach Curran: “Tyler was targeted very early in the recruiting process. The first thing that stood out when watching his film was how athletic he was for a big kid. He has great feet, can bend, and has great movement skills for his size. Tylerwill be enrolling with us at the mid-year.”
Other schools recruited by: Sacred Heart / Valparaiso
Jared Dunn | H-Back | 6-2 | 225 | Newtown High School, Conn. (Taft/Ct.)
Coach Curran: “Jared was an excellent two way player excelling on both sides of the ball at Newtown High School in CT before doing a Post Grad year at the Taft School. He is a big strong kid who plays a physical brand of football and our coaching staff looks at him as a throwback player who could probably project to play three or four different positions.”
Other schools recruited by: Fordham / Holy Cross
Deonte Ferguson | DB | 5-10 | 180 | Concordia Prep, Md.
Coach Curran: “Deonte is a talented ball hawking defensive back who will be a great addition to the back end of our defense. His personal story is one of perseverance. After a dominant junior season he was seriously injured in preseason of his senior year. The injury was so serious there was some doubt whether or not he would be able to play football again. After fighting his way back to play the final two games his senior year at Concordia Prep, he then followed that up with a successful postgrad year at East Coast Prep (MA).”
Other schools recruited by: St. Francis / LIU
Trey Cavaan | LB | 5-11 | 200 | Springfield Central, Mass.
Coach Curran: “Trey is a local product from a very good high school program that we have known about for a couple years now. He had a great junior season but unfortunately suffered a serious lower body injury 3 games into his senior season that required surgery. He was able to get healthy after prepping this past fall at Loomis Chaffee.”
Other schools recruited by: Valparaiso / Bryant / Stonehill
Lliam Davis | K/P | 5-9 | 170 | East Coast Prep, Mass.
Coach Curran: “Liam is an All Purpose kicker who excels in all 3 phases of the kicking game; Placekicking, Punting, Kickoffs. He has an extremely strong leg and his athleticism will be an added dimension to our specialist group.”
