In a way, they’re the unsung heroes of high school sports.
Athletic directors may be in the background, but they’re the ones who make sure games are scheduled, officials arranged and paid, transportation planning goes off without a hitch, tickets are sold, scorekeepers are set, locker rooms are available, and so much more.
Of course, in the fall, there were fewer sports played than usual, fewer games scheduled and no tournaments to be concerned about. So there was less work to do for athletic directors, right?
Wrong!
In fact, for Methuen’s Matt Curran, who is generally considered the most thorough athletic director in the region, as well as for other ADs, the exact opposite was true. The workload only increased.
“We had less events with no football or swimming but there was more work,” said Curran. “For example, every week, we had to email schedules to parents and they had to fill out forms as to who would come to games.
“As a league, we had to meet weekly to go over schedules and other things. Between the changes and not knowing what to expect, it was a lot of work.
“And for each event, there was a lot more preparation needed in order to set up the safety precautions needed, making sure everything was sanitized, masks were worn where warranted and only the correct number of spectators were allowed, things like that.”
Agreed Pentucket AD Dan Thornton: “Putting together safety precautions has certainly been a challenge and absolutely more work as we want to be sure that everyone is able to compete in the safest environment possible.
“COVID changes things as you never really know what a particular day or week will look like. Some schools aren’t allowed to play schools or districts in the “Red” so you have to be prepared as everything can change in a moment’s notice.”
It’s that uncertainty that was the most difficult part according to Curran.
“The toughest part for me was just the unknown,” said Curran, who worked from his office every day rather than from home. “Before, we’d be worrying about the weather and if teams would show up. Now, you just don’t know what’s coming.”
That unknown was and is difficult to take according to Haverhill athletic director Tom O’Brien.
“The most frustrating part has been the waiting between seasons ... waiting to see what the next season will bring. As athletic directors, once the sport modifications are released by the state, we are ready to go with scheduling and all other details that go into planning a season.
“However, our hands are tied until we get that guidance. This is frustrating for student-athletes and families as well, wondering what their season will look like or if they will even have one.”
Although the approval of a full schedule this winter, with accompanying coronavirus restrictions, will result in a ton of work for area ADs, they’re ready and willing to handle the load.
“It comes with the job,” said Curran. “When I took over (as Methuen AD) for Jim Weymouth, he said there is no script and that’s the way it is.”
It’s Curran’s ability to roll with the coronavirus punches, as well as his colleagues, that makes him feel — where others are doubtful — that winter sports can proceed even while the pandemic continues.
“I’m optimistic that if they give us the opportunity, we can do it right,” said Curran. “We got through the fall with minimal problems and I think we can make it work.”
Referring to basketball, a sport which many officials believe is the most problematic during the spread of coronavirus, Curran said: “Using data I’ve read, lots of (club) teams have played basketball since July and I haven’t heard of any outbreaks.
“For football, our team was practicing three days a week. The coaches and players followed all of the regulations and there was not one case. I’m confident, if given the chance, we can get it right again.”
O’Brien agrees.
“We are fortunate to have such a great group of athletic directors in the Merrimack Valley Conference,” said O’Brien. “Everyone is understanding and considers those challenges when making decisions on scheduling, sport modifications, safety and everything else.
“I believe that is one of the reasons we were able to get through the fall successfully and will do so again in the winter and spring.”
If that happens, the ADs — whether it’s apparent or not — will likely be largely responsible.”
************
Thrown a curve
While Haverhill athletic director Tom O’Brien is optimistic that schools can weather the coronavirus while still engaging in sports, he was thrown a curveball last Thursday when the Haverhill school committee voted to suspend sports while the school was going remote until Jan. 19. Student-athletes and parents have protested, however, and the issue is being brought up again in emergency session this week.
Other schools have had sports while learning remotely and had no problems.
Commented
