Mackenzie Currie knew these types of games were always inside of her.
And given the chance to shine, the Pentucket junior has taken every opportunity thrown her way and run with it.
Over the last seven games — all wins for the Sachems (15-1) — Currie’s averaged 12.0 points per game while scoring in double figures in all but one game. She has raised her scoring average for the season to 8.1 ppg.
With forwards Megan Reading (torn ACL) and Arielle Cleveland (rolled ankle) having been out of the rotation, the team has needed the 5-foot-8 Currie to shoulder more of the workload. And the Merrimac resident has responded in a big way.
“She’s really stepped up when we’ve needed it,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “She’s just taking on more of a load and running with it. We’re definitely very lucky to have her.”
Currie’s best game came against previously-unbeaten Amesbury last Tuesday, where she recorded a 21-point, 10-rebound performance to lead the Sachems to a convincing 59-36 win. She also scored a team-high 18 points the week prior in a win over Newburyport.
“I’m more than enjoying it,” said Currie of her hot streak. “A lot of it has been a huge confidence boost for me. With all of the injuries that we’ve had, I knew it was going to be important for me to step up. But it’s been really rewarding.
“Especially after the games, Coach Mac’s entire family has been coming up to me and congratulating me. That has meant so much to me.”
THREE-SPORT STANDOUT
Currie has been fearless fighting for rebounds, and has more than held her own guarding taller opponents down low.
Cleveland — another promising junior for the Sachems — returned Friday night, but with Reading out for the year, Currie will continue to see extended minutes. She’s one of only four Sachems who have played every game this winter, and McNamara knows that, athletically, she can handle anything.
Currie was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer this fall after scoring a team-high 23 goals, and last spring she scored six goals as a newcomer to the lacrosse team.
“I don’t really have a favorite (sport),” said Currie. “It’s just whatever season it is turns into my favorite at the time.”
While that may be the case, she does have quite the soccer mentor in father Wayne, who coached the women’s team at Emmanuel College for 15 years and compiled a 158-129-20 record. He now coaches the women’s club team at St. Anselm, where Mackenzie is looking as a potential college destination.
“My dad’s been a major influence,” said Currie. “He pretty much finds any negative that I do in both soccer and basketball and makes me work on them all the time.”
REPEAT ROAD
With Currie’s emergence, and senior standouts Angelica Hurley (14.2 ppg) and Angelina Yacubacci (12.8 ppg) having repeat All-Star seasons, the Sachems look poised to defend their Division 2 title.
Was there any added pressure coming into the season with the expectations so high?
“I think as a team we put the pressure on ourselves,” said Currie. “Honestly, we’ve put more pressure on ourselves than our coaches have. It would be insane to repeat what we did last year, and I think everybody knows what we need to do to get back there.”
Whatever happens, Currie is thrilled that she’s grown into such a big role for a program she grew up idolizing.
“I would always go to youth night and frame the picture we would get with all of their autographs on it,” said Currie. “Now, to actually be playing for the team, it’s just made me realize how special this program is.”
‘OLYMPICS OF TAP DANCING’
Merrimac’s Currie family is a talented one.
Father, Wayne, coached women’s soccer at Emmanuel College for 15 years, and his daughter, Mackenzie is currently a talented three-sport star junior at Pentucket. But Mackenzie’s younger brother, Kaiden, recently made some huge news.
In November, Kaiden — a freshman at Pentucket — won the junior male solo title at the International Dance Organization World Tap Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany. He beating out 24 of the world’s best young tap dancers to claim the gold medal.
“It’s like the Olympics of tap dancing,” said Mackenzie.
FAB FIVE
1. Pentucket 15-1
2. Central Catholic 13-1
3. Pinkerton 9-4
4. Whittier 11-4
5. Andover 10-4
Honorable Mention: Salem (10-5), Pelham (9-6), North Andover (8-7)
*Only MIAA and NHIAA teams are eligible for Fab Five.
