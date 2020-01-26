NORTH ANDOVER — It was just over one year ago that Aidan Heim’s dream was shattered.
Heim was called into the office of North Andover basketball coach Paul Tanglis at the end of tryouts last winter, and received the news every high school athlete dreads.
The then-Scarlet Knights junior had been cut.
“Getting cut from a sport I had played most of my life really hurt,” said Heim. “Playing varsity basketball for North Andover was something I had dreamed of for so long. I was upset for a while. But I told myself I had to keep pushing. I wasn’t going to give up, because I knew I was a good basketball player.”
Where so many athletes would have lost hope, Heim remained focused. Now, that resilience has paid off in a big way for the Scarlet Knights.
After a year away from the program, and a pair of injuries to start this winter, Heim has turned into the go-to big man for North Andover.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior center delivered his breakout performance on Tuesday, when he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Chelmsford. He has scored in double-figures in four of the Scarlet Knights’ last five games, helping them to four straight wins.
“From getting cut last year, to getting hurt at the beginning of this year then not being in the rotation early, Aidan has come a long way in a short period of time,” said Tanglis. “It teaches other kids a lesson about perseverance. He put in the work, never gave up, and when he got his moment he took advantage of it. He’s a great story.”
CUT FROM THE TEAM
After spending his first high school season on the North Andover freshman team, and the next season on JV, Heim entered last winter hoping to join the defending Division 1 North champion Scarlet Knights, who would advance to their second straight North title game in 2019.
Instead, at the close of tryouts, he received the dreaded news. He had been cut from the program.
“Coach called a few of us into his office and told us that basketball is a numbers game,” he said. “Basketball is a tough team to make. Coach Tanglis knows what he’s doing, and I felt like maybe I didn’t work as hard as I could have in the offseason, and wasn’t in the best shape I could be. Being cut from a sport I had played most of my life is not something I wanted to happen.”
Instead of giving up, however, Heim refocused on training and playing AAU basketball, preparing for another shot as a senior.
MAKING THE ROSTER
From the start this winter, Heim began to open eyes at tryouts.
“He really put in the work,” said Tanglis. “He got a lot better, and he had the mentality that he was going to give it another shot and make the team. He had a really good tryout.”
While impressing, Heim still faced a few more obstacles. In the second practice of the season, he took an elbow to the forehead that left a nasty scar above his right eye. In the second scrimmage, against Pentucket, he strained his Achilles tendon.
But that didn’t matter. Heim had done enough, and made the varsity roster.
“I was ecstatic,” he said. “I had dreamed of this for so many years. All of my teammates were so excited for me. It was awesome.”
BREAKING OUT
Heim finally made his varsity debut in the third game of the season, against Central Catholic, scoring six points.
“To hear my name called (after baskets) was really exciting,” he said. “But on defense I was slow. I got my first major minutes (two games later) against Methuen, and my defensive intensity really helped the team out. That felt really good.”
Heim scored four points in the Knights’ first win of the season, over Tewksbury, and 10 points against Division 1 North front-runner Lowell.
But his true breakout was his 18-point, 11-rebound explosion against Chelmsford.
“That was an amazing game,” said Heim, who added 13 points and seven rebounds on Friday in a win over Dracut. “I was open on the block, and my teammates kept finding me every time. They were getting me the open shots, and I hit them.”
Tanglis is very impressed by the emergence of his big man.
“Did I think he was going to be where he is now?” said Tanglis. “No, but he has really stepped up. He’s a big, physical kid that can finish at the rim. He gives us easy baskets and is hitting the glass.”
Now more than a year removed from being cut from the program, Heim admits it’s still surreal to hear his name announced with North Andover’s starting lineup.
“It’s different,” he said. “I was nervous when my name was announced. Everyone else had started games before. I didn’t know what to do. I had wanted this for so long, and I didn’t know if I would ever become a starter. But to be here is so amazing.”
CELTICS SPARK LOVE
North Andover basketball forward Aidan Heim grew up a baseball player without much interest in hoops.
It took a stroke of luck, and some intervention from a pair of former Boston Celtics, to spark his interest in basketball.
“My family won a contest in 2012 and (Boston Celtics legend) Cedric Maxwell and (then-Celtic) Avery Bradley came to our house,” he remembered. “I wasn’t really a big basketball fan before then, but meeting them was the coolest thing ever. It got me into basketball.”
