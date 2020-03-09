Nothing fazed the Andover girls basketball team during its four-game run to the Division 1 North title.
Playing rival Central Catholic in hostile territory? Nope.
A neutral-site game against two-loss Chelmsford? Child’s play.
The bright lights of the Tsongas Center in the Division 1 North finals? Handled.
But Tuesday evening is going to be a different beast for the Warriors.
For every kid who grows up east of I-495 in Massachussetts, playing at the TD Garden — the home of the Boston Celtics — is a dream that so few get to experience.
But Andover will get that once-in-a-lifetime chance today, when it plays South champion Bridgewater-Raynham in the Division 1 state semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
“You have to take advantage of the opportunity because you don’t know if you’ll ever get to experience this again,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino.
“But we’ll be ready to go and hopefully take advantage of that opportunity.”
STORYLINE CENTRAL
You don’t get this far in the tournament without having a good story.
The Warriors (18-6) certainly have one with their surprise run through a loaded Division 1 field. But Bridgewater-Raynham does as well.
The Trojans (21-2) are coached by Cheryl Seavey, who was a member of the 1989 team that lost to powerhouse Haverhill in the state semifinal.
The next year, B-R earned redemption and won the South sectional on its way to winning the state championship, but haven’t been back to the Garden since.
That is until today, thanks to sophomore Fiona Kelly, who drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Trojans to a 44-43 win over Needham and the program’s first South title in 30 years.
It was the same Needham team that knocked B-R out in the South semis a year ago.
“The best thing that those guys do is they stay in their lane,” said Hibino. “They know their roles and they don’t try to deviate. They do a great job of putting their players in position to be successful.”
CENTERS STEAL THE SHOW?
If you’re going to the game, be prepared to see two of the top young forwards in the state.
Standing 6-foot-2, Anna Foley has been one half of Andover’s talented freshmen starters this year along with Amelia Hanscom.
The two combined for 27 points in the North finals win over Cambridge.
But Foley will have her work cut out for her with Bridgewater-Raynham’s sensational sophomore, Shay Bollin.
The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging close to 20 points per game this winter after exploding onto the scene as a freshman last year, when she came in ranked among the top 25 players in the country for her class according to espnW HoopGurlz Director Dan Olson.
Bollin, a youth phenom who isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep, reportedly had 15 college offers from a handful of universities, including powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State, and Louisville, before she even got to high school.
“We’re gonna find out pretty early if that Celtics 3-point logo is in play tomorrow,” laughed Hibino.
But Andover’s young stars have been more than impressive this postseason run. Throw in the veteran leadership of Shea Krekorian, Brooke Hardock and Tatum Shaw, and the Warriors are playing as well as anyone in the state right now.
“This time last year our four freshman were playing in an 8th grade travel tournament,” joked Hibino. “Now they’re playing at the Garden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.