Evan Mills gave it his all, and you can bet it was enough.
But just barely.
The Central Catholic senior stretched across the 600-meter finish line with a winning time of 1:23.594, edging out Mansfield’s Clay MacDonald by .003 seconds. He was one of two first-place finishers for his team at Thursday’s Division 2 State Championship at Reggie Lewis — the other being Nate Hebert in the 55 hurdles (7.68) — as the Raider boys took second as a team with 51.5 points.
Wellesley won both the boys (74 points) and girls (62) meets.
Also for the Raiders, who placed in all three relay events, James Sorenson took fourth in the long jump with a school-record 21-3.
The North Andover boys were right behind in third place (47.5 points) led by its three strong relay teams.
Andrew Holland, Peter Martel, Paul Fernandez and Jack Chace were crowned D2 state champs in the 4x200 with a time of 3:29.69, and both the 4x200 and 4x800 teams took second.
DUREN SETS AREA RECORD
The legend of Katharine Duren just continues to grow.
The all-star Central Catholic junior blitzed the 55-meter hurdles field with a winning time of 8.20, tying the D2 meet record set by Mansfield’s Jen Esposito in 2012. Her time also broke the Eagle-Tribune area record.
Duren, as well as teammate Carla Bouchrouche’s third-place time of 8.91 in the hurdles, helped the Raider girls finish tied for third as a team with 40 points.
Elsewhere for the Raiders, Emily DeMinico added a third in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 35-11.
LAVERY PLACES 1ST
Meanwhile, the North Andover girls finished sixth as a team with 38.5 points.
Sarah Lavery was state champion in the high jump (5-6), and Courtney Dalke and Kelcey Dion added a second and third, respectively in the 600.
The Knights’ 4x800 team of Aisling Callahan, Dalke, and both Kelcey and Ainsley Dion finished second as well (9:32.79).
Division 2 State Meet (Boys)
Meet results (25 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 74; 2. Central Catholic 51.50; 3. North Andover 47.5
Area placers (top 8):
300: 3. Peter Martel (NA) 36.07; 600: 1. Evan Mills (CC) 1:23.594, 2. Clay MacDonald (Marshfield) 1:23.597, 4. Matt Chicko (NA) 1:24.79; 1,000: 3. James Pothier (CC) 2:33.09; Mile: 6. Matt Giannasca (CC) 4:32.68; 55 hurdles: 1. Nathan Hebert (CC) 7.68, 6. Connor McGarry (NA) 8.12; 4x200: 2. Paul Fernandez, Angel Gonzalez, Sebastian Vente, Jack Chace (NA) 1:32.48, 7. Kaiden Nobrega, Hebert, James Sorenson, Alex Hay (CC) 1:34.56; 4x400: 1. Andrew Howard, Martel, Fernandez, Chace (NA) 3:29.69, 4. Pothier, Nobrega, Sorenson, Mills (CC) 3:34.08; 4x800: 2. Jack Determan, Leniel Veguilla, Jett Stad, Chicko (NA) 8:05.58, 7. Luke Ryan, Bobby Bakhtiari, Cormac Crippen, Giannasca (CC) 8:37.27; HJ: 3. Matthew Palmisano (NA) 6-0, 7. Jeyis Gomez (CC) 5-8, 7. Nathan Jacques (NA) 5-8; LJ: 4. Sorenson (CC) 21-3.0; SP: 4. Osamuyimen Osayimwen (CC) 45-5.75, 7. Matthew Grella (CC) 43-5.75
Division 2 State Meet (Girls)
Meet results (24 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 62; 2. Natick 51; 3. Central Catholic 40; 3. Concord-Carlisle 40; 5. Woburn 39; 6. North Andover 38.5
Top area finishers(top 8):
300: 6. Faith Lee (CC) 42.60; 600: 2. Courtney Dalke (NA) 1:37.26, 3. Kelcey Dion (NA) 1:37.93, 6. Kaleigh Lane (CC) 1:38.73, 8. Ainsley Dion (NA) 1:40.64; 2-Mile: 8. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 11:46.28; 55 hurdles: 1. Katharine Duren (CC) 8.20, 3. Carla Bouchrouche (CC) 8.91; 4x200: 5. Grace Lydon, Duren, Victoria Moda, Lee (CC) 1:47.66; 4x400: 3. Bouchrouche, Lizzie Dankert, Ciera Licare, Lane (CC) 4:07.46, 5. A. Dion, K. Dion, Katie Wojcik, Dalke (NA) 4:10.48; 4x800: 2. Aisling Callahan, A. Dion, K. Dion, Dalke (NA) 9:32.79 HJ: 1. Sarah Lavery (NA) 5-6.0, 6. Gwendolyn Bruton (NA) 4-10; LJ: 8. Duren (CC) 16-10.50; SP: 3. Emily DeMinico (CC) 35-11.0
