A middleweight on a team deep with talent, Nate Vachon can sometimes get overlooked, but the Central Catholic senior was the brightest-shining Raider on Saturday.
Vachon (35-7) backed up his top seeding at the Division 2 state tournament at Milton, taking the 145-pound title with a convincing 9-1 victory over Plymouth South’s Hunter Hasenfus. Vachon finished fifth at 126 last year and third at 120 in 2018.
“Nate Vachon stepped up,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin, whose wife delivered the couple’s second child Thursday night. “You have to give credit where credit is due. He won two easy ones (Friday) and had a pin in the semifinals. Then a guy who has never taken higher than fifth in state comes in and wins a state tournament final.”
Vachon, at 145, wrestles immediately after fellow senior Mike Glynn. And Glynn, who entered the tournament undefeated, won titles as a sophomore and finished second last year, earning his share of the accolades.
“Nate’s ecstatic, and he deserves to be,” Durkin said. “He’s a senior captain who wrestles hard. It can be tough when you wrestle in the shadow of Mike Glynn, but (Vachon) has had tremendous success, and today was his time to shine.”
Top-seeded Glynn, on the other hand saw his undefeated season crumble when No. 6 seed Liam McAveney of Masconomet scored an escape with 21 seconds left for a 7-6 victory at 138. One week after defeating McAveney 6-3 in the North sectionals, Glynn (49-1) had tied the bout on a takedown with 40 seconds left. Glynn had defeated McAveney all five previous times according to Durkin.
One year after finishing fourth, Anthony Mears (45-4) took second, dropping a 4-1 decision to Milford’s Joao Neiva at 220 in the finale.
Central Catholic won its second straight team title with 118 points, easily outdistancing Nashoba’s 83. The Raiders were the only area school in the top 20. Other Raiders to advance were third-place 106-pounder Jimmy Glynn (45-4), Matt Shaw, who was fifth at 152, and 132-pounder Stephen Donovan, who was sixth at 132.
“They wrestled good,” Durkin said. “There were some rough calls today where a couple of matches could have gone either way.”
FORD SHINES
North Andover’s Ethan Ford continued his terrific season by pinning Hingham’s Kaya Boyle 25 seconds into the final period to win the 132-pound title.
A four-time state placer, Ford (43-3) was trailing 3-0 and was on bottom to start the third when he stunned Boyle. The Scarlet Knight senior was fourth last year at 132 after placing fifth at 113 and third at 106 the previous two years.
Jack Carbone also qualified for All-States with a sixth-place finish at 195.
Division 2 State Meet
Team scores: Central Catholic 118, Nashoba 83, Hingham 81.5, Natick 77, Burlington 71.5, Tewksbury 70, Walpole 70, Danvers 68, Plymouth South 64, King Phillip 54...North Andover 35, Whittier 18, Greater Lawrence 11
Winners and local state qualifiers (top 4 advance, seventh is alternate):
106: 1. Isiac Paulino (Montachusett), 3. Jimmy Glynn (CC); 113: 1. Cameron Soda (Burl); 120: 1. Calvin Dalton (Salem); 126: 1. Max Leete (Danvers); 132: 1. Ethan Ford (NA), 6. Stephen Donovan (CC); 138: 1. Liam McAveney (Masco), 2. Mike Glynn (CC); 145: 1. Nate Vachon (CC); 152: 1. Eddie Marinilli (Canton), 5. Matt Shaw (CC); 160: 1. Brevin Cassella (Nash), 7. Jeremias Collazo (Whit); 170: 1. Joshua Cordio (Nash); 182: 1. Russell Canova (Dan); 195: 1. Shawn Conniff (KP), 6. Jack Carbone (NA); 220: 1. Joao Neiva (Milford), 2. Anthony Mears (CC); HVY: 1. Dylan Chandler (Tewk)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.