NORTH ANDOVER — After Day 1 of the Eastern Mass. Division 1 track championships, the host North Andover boys and girls are faring well.
The girls are in second with 24 points but Concord-Carlisle with 50 points will be tough to catch on Day 2 Saturday. The Scarlet Knight boys are third with 30 points, trailing Acton-Boxboro with 38 and Concord-Carlisle with 32.
Andover’s Conor Moses (1st, 163-2), North Andover’s Will Gossman (162-6) and Methuen’s Ben Daly (157-6) went 1-2-3 in the javelin. North Andover’s Peter Martel was second in the pole vault (12-6) and teammate Tyler Bussell took third in the pentathlon (2,969).
The girls were equally dominant in the javelin with Central’s Adrianna Niles bringing home the gold with a 113-5 heave. Haverhill’s Molly Owen was third, Andover’s Sara Folan fourth and Andover’s Kathleen Yates seventh.
The distance runners shined with North Andover’s Aisling Callahan second in the mile (5:07.74) and Methuen’s Miana Caraballo with a terrific showing to take third in the 2-mile in 11:23.02. In fourth was Andover’s Molly Kiley (11:25.65).
North Andover picked up some good points in the pentathlon with Olivia Siwicki taking fourth and Ally Antonelli sixth. Methuen’s Freddy Coleman placed sixth in the mile.
Action continues Saturday morning at the Alex Farese Memorial Track in North Andover with the boys beginning at 10 a.m. and the girls at 3 p.m. A ton of top athletes will be competing including Central Catholic’s brilliant 100-meter hurdler Katharine Duren.
Girls EMass. Division 1 (Day 1)
Area placers (top 8 score):
Pentathlon: 4. Olivia Sawicki NA; 6. Ally Antonelli NA; 4x800 relay: 4. North Andover (Hannah Martin, Leigha Leavitt, Abby Mastromonoca, Aisling Callahan) 9:58.29; Javelin: 1. Adrianna Niles CC 113-5; 3. Molly Owen H 107-5; 4. Sara Folan A 105-9; 7. Kathleen Yates A 95-11
Mile: 2. Aisling Callahan NA 5:07.74; 2-mile: 3. Miana Caraballo M 11:23.02, 4. Molly Kiley A 11:25.65; 800: 6. Leyla Kvaternik NA 2:21.83
Boys EMass. Division 1 (Day 1)
Area placers (top 8 score):
Pentathlon: 3. Tyler Bussell NA 2,969; 4x800 relay: 3. Andover (Colin Kirn, Cameron Kirn, DJ Walsh, Neil Chowdhury) 8:06.38, 4. North Andover (Camden Reiland, Ryan Connolly, Jack Determan, Ronan McGarry 8:12.03); Pole vault: 2. Peter Martel NA 12-6; Javelin: 1. Conor Moses A 163-2; 2. Will Gossman NA 162-6; 3. Ben Daly M 157-6; 6. Brendan Donnelly NA 146-4; Mile: 6. Freddy Coleman M 4:27.40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.