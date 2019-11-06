Dad and daughter meet for final time

BILLERICA — When the brackets were released and the Lawrence High and Haverhill High volleyball teams were in the same side, coach Marino Valdez knew it was inevitable.
He and his Lawrence girls would be facing his daughter, one of the best players in the state, senior Lismari Valdez. And the loser would be done.
“She was our big obstacle. They beat us twice and she was a big reason,” said Marino of his daughter. “I sent her a text this morning that said, ‘Hope you have a good game. Trust yourself. You are the best. Regardless of what happens, the Valdez family wins.’ “
Well, dad, and his older daughter (and interpreter) Marleti Valdez, were victorious in three games last night. They never chatted before the game.
“I saw her when I came into the gym out of the corner of my eye,” said dad. “I didn’t want to make her nervous or anything. I love her. She’s special to me. It’s a bittersweet night.”
Haverhill coach Victoria Lu took it a step further, calling Lismari the “moral backbone” of the team and one of the happiest students she ever coached.
“You can see she learned from a great coach,” said Lu. “We’re going to miss her. We will miss her passion.”
