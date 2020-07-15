It’s rarely a bad thing to be proactive, which is something that Methuen’s Noah Jankowski would probably agree with.
It’s certainly worked out well this summer for Jankowski, who recently graduated from Phillips Exeter. He is playing baseball for both the Rowley Nor’Easters in the North Shore Baseball League and the Methuen entry in the Essex County League, which is basically the local District 8 Legion teams.
Earlier in the spring, when Jankowski found out that there would be no official American Legion season, he started looking around — frantically.
“I was really scrambling to find a place to play,” said Jankowski. “All I wanted to do was get back on the field and play baseball, especially after not playing a high school season.”
“(Local hitting coach) Dave Bettencourt recommended that I talk to (Nor’Easters coach) Tim Southall, so I contacted him and he had a spot for me,” said Jankowski. “After that, I found out that Methuen would be playing.
“I love playing for (Methuen coach) Dave Mosher and that group, so I told him that I had already made a commitment (to the Nor’Easters) but I would play for them on days when there was no conflict.”
That pretty much means that Jankowski is playing a game for one team or another every day of the week, which is fine with him.
“It’s working out nicely,” said Jankowski. “I finally can get some baseball in. I’m just really happy to get out there on the field.”
Ordinarily, Jankowski is a catcher, but he’s splitting time behind the plate with the Nor’Easters while also seeing time at first base.
“I prefer catching but, at this point, any way I can stay in the game is fine with me,” he said. “I just want to keep playing.”
Wherever he plays, Jankowski displayed his value as a junior at Phillips Exeter. In 2019, after transferring from Central Catholic, he hit a solid .339, was named all-league for both offense and defense and helped lead the team to its first league championship in 15 years.”
Recently committed to Bates, Jankowski hopes to build on that junior campaign this summer in preparation for college baseball. He set the stage for continued development while stuck at home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I worked out every day — we have a half-batting cage in our garage and I took a lot of swings,” said the 6-foot-3, now 220-pound Jankowski. “I knew I’d be playing some baseball this summer.
“I also wanted to get stronger and put on 20 pounds, which I was able to do. It’s all worked out.”
As for splitting time between the two teams, Mosher wishes he had Jankowski’s services for every game, but he’s happy for however many games it works out.
“Noah is very good player and a great kid to have on your team,” said Mosher. “He works hard at it and he’s a leader.”
*******************************
Why Bates?
“After talking to the (Bates) coach (Jon Martin), I was really excited about the program,” said Noah Jankowski. “He’s all about winning and that’s what’s most important to me.
“Plus the education is second to none and it’s a great school. I couldn’t be happier.”
Martin has led Bates to three conference tournament top four in the league finishes. His last team, in 2019, finished 19-17.
Jankowski, whose father is former Central Catholic head hockey coach Mike Jankowski, is also a fine ice hockey player who doubled in that sport at Phillips Exeter. But he plans on focusing on baseball at Bates.
