Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson from Bradford and Phillips Academy became the 19th area schoolboy all-time to sign a Division 1 basketball scholarship out of high school.
Here is the complete list:
Dallion Johnson, Phillips ‘20, Penn St.; *Wabissa Bede, North Andover ‘17, Va. Tech; *L.J. Figueroa, Lawrence ‘17, St. John’s; *Geo Baker, Derry ‘17, Rutgers; *Saul Phiri, Haverhill ‘16, LaSalle; *Luke Rosinski, Derry ‘16, UNH; Tyler Nelson, Central ‘14, Fairfield; *Noah Vonleh, Haverhill ‘13, Indiana; *Georges Niang, Methuen ‘12, Iowa St.; *Scott King, Derry ‘11, Stony Brook; Carson Desrosiers, Central ‘10, Providence; Jonathan Cruz, Central ‘06, Rhode Island;
Casey Cosgrove, Andover ‘06, Quinnipiac; Chris Vetrano, Andover ‘04, New Hampshire; Corry McLaughlin, Andover ‘97, Fordham; Sean Ryan, Andover ‘92, Monmouth; Ted Kelley, Andover ‘82, Boston College; Scott White, Andover ‘73, Rhode Island; Jim Lewis, Central ‘51, Holy Cross
*Attended a prep school
SOME EXPLANATIONS
Gary McLain (Methuen/Villanova), Scott Hazelton (Central/UConn), Leo Parent (Central/Manhattan) didn’t grow up in the area. Andover’s Joe Bramanti (Wright St.) signed after a post-grad year. Lawrence’s Juan Felix Rodriguez (Stony Brook) went to Junior College.
FOOTBALL SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
Six area football players were among the 33 Eastern Mass. seniors honored as Jack Grinold Chapter NFL Foundation scholar-athletes.
They are Central Catholic’s Nick Donatio and Mark Kassis, Andover High’s Michael Slayton and Shamus Florio, Haverhill’s Matt Duchemin (St. John’s) and Andover’s John Fritz (Brooks).
It’s quite a program and this is the 45th year of the award.
TwO RYANS IN MAJORS
Mike Ryan from Haverhill and the old St. James High played for 11 years in the majors including with the 1967 Impossible Dream Red Sox.
Interestingly, Mike’s great uncle, Jack Ryan of Haverhill, also played in the big leagues. It was 13 seasons in the late 1800s and early 1900s (616 games, 245 runs, 189 RBI).
Mike Ryan also had a 21-year career as a coach in the Phillies organization and lived for years in Newton, New Hampshire. These days he and wife Suzanne call Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, home.
STARS AND CHANNEL 4
Does WBZ-TV require their talent to have athletically gifted children?
Sportscaster Steve Burton has four children all of whom played Division 1 college sports including current Purdue QB Austin and Big 10 Defensive MVP Veronica with Northwestern basketball.
Meteorologist Barry Burbank of North Andover, who just retired after 42 years at the station, has three athletic children. State champions Dana (6-7 in 2003) and Trevor (6-6) are the greatest high jumpers in school history and Rebecca was a gymnastics captain for the Knights.
Sportscaster Dan Roche of Andover is the dad of Babson’s brilliant two-sport athlete Tori and former Phillips Academy catcher Harry, who now works for Wilson Sporting Goods.
LARA, ABREU TO FRAMINGHAM
Framingham State coach Aynsley Rosenbaum of Andover continues to rake in top MVC talent. The latest is Lawrence receiver Manny Lara (59-909, 7 TD catches), who had a brilliant senior season. And Methuen’s Laura Abreu will continue her running career at FSU. ... Phillips junior pitcher Matt Sapienza from North Andover has committed to Georgetown. ... Bradford Christian guard Sam Goy, who started his career at Pinkerton, will be playing his college basketball at Wentworth.
McCORMACK DAZZLING DEBUT
Franklin Pierce freshman attack Owen McCormack had quite a debut. The Pinkerton grad had three goals, an assist and four groundballs in the 16-4 opening-game win over Dominican. ... Derryfield junior defender Lauren MacLean of Windham has committed to Division 2 Southern Connecticut lacrosse.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.