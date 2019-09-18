Dates for N.H. Tackles Hunger food drives

Sportscaster Jamie Staton of Windham and WMUR-TV are again teaming up with the New Hampshire Food Bank for the New Hampshire Tackles Hunger campaign during the high school football season.
Staton reports a whopping 365,000 pounds of food has been contributed through the first six seasons.
Here is when the local football teams will be participating in the food drives.
St. Thomas at Sanborn on Sept. 21. On Sept. 27, Salem at Timberlane (for both teams), Londonderry at Pinkerton (for both teams) and Merrimack Valley at Pelham. Londonderry at Windham is Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.