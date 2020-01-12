ANDOVER — Andover’s wrestling team had a stumble Saturday, but it still managed to make a major statement.
The Warriors fell from the unbeaten in their first meet of the day in a home quad-meet, 41-36, to a strong Tewksbury squad, but they came back to defeat Lowell (53-22) and, in the last match of the day, Methuen (42-40) in a thriller to improve to 8-1.
“We’re making history,” exclaimed Andover 195-pounder Brendan Major, who was 3-0 on the day with three pins.
Indeed, the win over Methuen was the first ever for Andover after previously beating North Andover and Chelmsford for the first time.
After a fine 20-8 campaign last year the Warriors were expecting another strong season, but they’ve clearly stepped it up a notch. There are several reasons for the rise, but here’s a big one: two Davilas are better than one.
Last year, senior Kelvin Davila was clearly one of the top 152-pounders around, piling up well over 30 wins and starting a strong upper middle weight lineup that still includes unbeaten Elias Maita, Sean Ballou and Major.
Now the string of standouts starts a weight earlier at 145 with Davila’s brother, Jonathan, a sophomore who missed nearly all of last season due to a pair of concussions.
Despite the layoff, Jonathan is enjoying a tremendous season, posting an 18-2 record with — after three pins Saturday — over a dozen falls to his credit. It’s better than one could expect after missing a year on the mat, but he says the time off was not detrimental at all.
“At home, me and my brother are always rolling around and we watch a lot of wrestling,” said Jonathan who, like Kelvin, is also an excellent football player.
The rolling around has obviously helped Kelvin as well. Although he’s enjoyed a strong first three seasons on the mat, he’s struggled at times in the biggest matches. But he’s wrestling like a man on a mission this year and has only lost twice thus far, once a 3-2 decision to Chelmsford star Evan Goodall.
“I’m wrestling a lot smarter this year,” said Kelvin. “I’ve been working a lot with Elias (Maita) and that’s making me better. We’re excited by how we’re doing and we just want the team to keep winning.
“In the postseason, I’m looking for a state championship. I’ve come up short before but I think I can do it this year.”
As for Jonathan, he wants “to win state like my brother.”
Andover coach Mike Bolduc believes the brothers are both capable and they have a common denominator.
“They both are just wicked athletes,” said Bolduc, who believes that Jonathan is a little ahead of where Kelvin was as a sophomore. “They can get in bad positions and work themselves out of it.”
The Davila brothers are from a wrestling family. Father Melvin wrestled at Lawrence High and their uncle, Ozzy Morales, has a long track record in the sport and is currently an assistant at Lawrence. Now, Kelvin and Jonathan are adding their own chapters.
STILL A SHOWDOWN
Andover and Methuen were both undefeated prior to Saturday and a showdown of unbeatens was anticipated. But Tewksbury made sure that never happened.
The Redmen (9-3), who beat Haverhill last week, started the day with a tense 41-36 defeat of Andover and then handled Methuen 44-30. Nevertheless, the Methuen-Andover matchup was a good one with the Warriors building a 44-22 cushion before holding on for the win. Both teams defeated Lowell handily.
The highlight of the final meet came at 170 with Methuen’s unbeaten CJ Brown squaring off against the once-beaten Ballou. Brown took a 2-0 lead in the first period, extended it to 6-2 in the second period and then pulled away for a 13-2 major decision. He is now 22-0 with 20 pins, one tech. fall and the major decision.
Also for Methuen (7-2), Adam Rader had three pins on the day at 126 pounds and Jay Ramos returned to the lineup from an injury and had three pins at 220. Joe Gangi was 3-0 at 138 and 145 and heavyweight Corey Bard had a big pin against Andover.
For Andover, Maita continued his superb season with three pins, with one coming up a weight class at 170, to join the Davila brothers and Major with perfect records.
Andover goes 2-1
Team scores: Andover 53, Lowell 22; Tewksbury 41, Andover 36; Andover 42, Methuen 40; Methuen 48, Lowell 31; Tewksbury 44, Methuen 30
Local records:
106: Jay Lopez-Cruz (M) 1-1, Jack Stoddard (M) 0-1; Mitch Keany (A) 0-3 113: Lopez-Cruz (M) 1-0, Michael Crowe (M) 1-1; Hudson Fraser (A) 1-2; 120: Crowe (M) 0-1, Alex Peavey (M); Sean Hellman (A) 2-1 126: Adam Rader (M) 3-0, 3 pins; Theo Krueger (A) 1-2 132: Xavier Cordero (M) 1-2; Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc (A) 2-1 138: Joe Gangi (M) 2-0, Corey Ciccotelli (M) 0-1; Miles Fraser (A) 1-2; 145: Gangi (M) 1-0, Ciccotelli (M) 0-2 ; Jonathan Davila (A) 3-0, 3 pins; 152: Dom DeMaio (M) 1-2; Kelvin Davila (A) 3-0, 2 pins; 160: Ryan Melo (M) 1-1, Jhonmar Navedo (M) 0-1; Elias Maita (A) 3-0, 3 pins; 170: CJ Brown (M) 3-0; Sean Ballou (A) 2-1; 182: Dan Guzman (M) 0-3; Connor Sheehan (A) 1-1; 195: Bryan Jacinta (M) 1-2; Brendan Major (A) 3-0, 3 pins; 220: Jay Ramos (M) 3-0, 3 pins; Yasser Maita (A) 0-2; HVY: Corey Bard (M) 2-1; AJ Heidtke (A) 1-2
Records: Methuen 7-2, Andover 8-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.