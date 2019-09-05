LOWELL — Tied going into the bottom of the ninth, Joe Davis launched a fastball over the wall in left-center field to give the Lowell Spinners a 2-1 walkoff win over the Batavia Muckdogs in the New York-Penn League semifinals on Thursday.
The win tied the best-of-3 series 1-1.
Trailing 1-0, Lowell tied it up in the fourth on a home run by Roldani Baldwin that went over the left field wall.
Top Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome got the start for the Spinners and went three innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Yusniel Padron-Artilles then took over and surrendered just one hit while striking out 14 in six innings of relief.
The Spinners and Muckdogs are back in action on Friday night for the rubber match of the series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
