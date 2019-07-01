LOWELL — Joe Davis was an RBI machine for the Lowell Spinners on Monday, bringing home five runs for his team as the Spinners cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Davis finished the night going 2 for 4 with his five RBIs, while also scoring two runs himself. He hit his first home run of the year, a three-run blast in the fourth inning, giving Lowell a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Spinners added another in the seventh and three more in the eighth, when Davis doubled in two more runs. Nick Decker (2 for 4, 1 run scored) and Alex Erro (0 for 2) each had one RBI to round out the scoring for Lowell.
Lowell used four pitchers, starting with Bryan Lucas, whose five-inning, three-hit performance earned him the win. The staff combined to allow just six hits and struck out seven.
The Spinners host the Lake Monsters again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
FISHER CATS SCORE LATE, BEAT READING
READING, Pa. — With Monday’s game knotted at 5-5 entering the final frame, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats plated two runs to pull ahead of the Reading Fightin Phils and win, 7-5.
Josh Palacios (2 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 run) hit an RBI triple, then scored on a double by Christian Williams (2 for 3) to give New Hampshire its late advantage. Bryan Baker tossed the final inning to record a save, following a winning effort from Willy Ortiz (4.2 innings of scoreless relief).
The Fisher Cats play at Reading again on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
