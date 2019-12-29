NORTH ANDOVER — Senior forward Denia Davis-Stewart finished her 2019 with a bang, scoring 21 points and pulling in 22 rebounds in Merrimack College’s 78-53 win over the University of Vermont Sunday night.
The 20-20 game is the first of the season for Davis-Stewart and second of her career. She is the first Warrior to reach those stats at the Division 1 level.
Former Andover High star Alyssa Casey continued her hot streak by scoring 15 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Alana Fursman added a career-high 12 points on the night.
With the win, the Warriors finish non-conference play with a 7-4 record in their first Division 1 season. Merrimack sits atop the Northeast Conference (NEC) heading into league play. The Warriors will look to be the second Merrimack team to win the regular season conference title, the first being men’s soccer, who captured the NEC title in the fall.
Freshman Jayme DeCeasare continues to have a great season running the point with five assists to only one turnover. Senior Emily Houle started for the first time in her Merrimack career, while the Warriors received 19 points from their bench
Up next, Merrimack starts Northeast Conference play on Thursday when they travel to Sacred Heart. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
MEN LOSE LATE LEAD, FALL TO BU
NORTH ANDOVER — Facing a five-point deficit with under five minutes to play, the Boston University men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Merrimack, 69-67, on Sunday night at Hammel Court.
Hosting BU for the first time in 50 years, the Warriors (6-7) looked to take advantage of the Terriers’ 5 of 13 free throw performance and send the contest to overtime. But Merrimack missed a game-tying layup attempt before the buzzer.
Merrimack shot 56.7% from the field in the first half for a 44-41 lead, but was held to 33.3% and 23 points total in the second.
Mikey Watkins led Merrimack with 14 points, while Devin Jensen added 11 points and Jordan Minor scored 10 points for the Warriors. Juvaris Hayes led Merrimack with five rebounds and six assists.
