Davis-Stewart Casey, power Merrimack over UMass Lowell

NORTH ANDOVER — Behind not one, but two 24-point, 14-rebound double-doubles by junior Alyssa Casey and senior Denia Davis-Stewart, the Merrimack College women’s basketball team beat UMass Lowell, 73-50, Saturday afternoon.
The double-double was Casey’s second and Davis-Stewart’s Northeast Conference (NEC) leading seventh of the season. Freshman Jayme DeCesare chipped in with 10 points and six assists.
Right off of the tip, the Warriors (6-4) came out firing, going on a 7-0 run highlighted by a Casey three. She stayed hot, going 5-of-6 from long range to go for 15 points in the quarter.
The Warriors attacked the paint with Davis-Stewart early on in the second quarter. She had eight points in the first half of the quarter, all in the paint and from the line. Casey ended the quarter with a three after an Lowell (3-9) turnover to put the Warriors up 16 heading into the locker room.
After the break, on the first possession of the third quarter DeCesare found the bottom of the net with a three to put Merrimack up 19. Sophomore Kate Mager had two threes in the frame for Merrimack, who cruised to victory in the second half.
The Warriors host the University of Vermont on Sunday, Dec. 29th at 3 p.m.w
