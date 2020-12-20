The loss of the Lowell Spinners, at least as a Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate, has been a devastating blow to baseball fans across the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
Now 10 days removed from the announcement, I still find myself mourning the news. That’s because, for more than 20 years, the Lowell Spinners played a significant role in my life.
Long before I began covering the team for The Eagle-Tribune, I was a baseball-crazed 12-year-old, in seats won in a Market Basket raffle, watching the Spinners during their inaugural 1996 season. The team, playing at a renovated high school field, featured six future big leaguers, including two-time MLB All-Star Shea Hillenbrand.
A year later, in 1997, I remember begging parents to bring me to see two-time Cy Young winner Bret Saberhagen made a rehab appearance for Lowell during his comeback from injuries.
Starting in our late teenage years, my brother Matt — now a highly accomplished girls basketball and football coach — and I became fixtures at the Spinners’ beloved LeLacheur Park.
We would regularly wait for the game to sell out (a given in those days), so we could snatch up the $3.50 standing room seats, the perfect price for broke high school/college kids. Our spot was down the third base line because the sun set at our backs, the concession windows were close and, at that young age, we had no issue standing for three hours or so.
In 2019, I finally had the chance to bring my wife Alison to her first Lowell Spinners game. She was a fan of World Series hero Steve Pearce, so when he made a stop in Lowell during his final run with the Red Sox, it was the perfect opportunity.
A FAVORITE PART OF MY JOB
As a 19-year-old intern at The Eagle-Tribune in 2003, fresh off my freshman year at Northern Essex Community College, I covered my first Lowell Spinners game. The first of roughly 200 features I’ve written on Spinners was on a little-known prospect named Brandon Moss. He went on to play 10 big league seasons (2007-17) and make an All-Star team (2015).
I covered future Red Sox standouts Mookie Betts (2012), Jackie Bradley Jr. (2011), Jonathan Papelbon (2003), Andrew Benintendi (2015), Jacoby Ellsbury (2005), Clay Buchholz (2005), Christian Vazquez (2009), Bobby Dalbec (2016) and Tanner Houck (2017) during their time in Lowell. Others, like current Tampa Bay Ray Manuel Margot (2013), have had standout careers elsewhere.
One player that remains close to my heart is former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks, a Spinner in 2008. After I featured him, his mother sent an email thanking me. That meant a lot.
It still hurts me that we didn’t have the chance to see what Ryan Westmoreland could have been. With Lowell in 2009, the 18-year-old hit .296 with seven homers and left a giant dent in the left field wall after crashing to make a catch, He was Boston’s No. 1 prospect the following year, but multiple life-threatening brain surgeries ended his career. We remain in touch, and he’s now a coach.
Whenever the Red Sox sent a player for a rehab appearance, I made sure to be at LeLacheur Park. Highlights included 2003 World Series closer Keith Foulke, two-time champion Kevin Youkilis, 2013 World Series hero Shane Victorino and the aforementioned Pearce.
I also had the chance to sit down for extended interviews with world champs Kevin Millar and Mike Lowell during appearances for Lowell. Both were a blast.
HONORS AND THANKS
In 2015, I won the Lowell Spinners Peter Gammons Media Award, which was presented to “a member of the media who has gone above and beyond to promote the game of baseball to fans.” It was quite an honor.
It was a true pleasure to work with the Spinners front office from Drew Weber’s time as owner, from media relations gurus Jon Goode and Jon Boswell, to general manager Tim Bawmann, team photographer John Corneau and master of ceremonies Matt Steinberg. Current owner Dave Heller is also a heck of an interview.
Heller promised the Spinners will be around in some form, and believes it could be as a Red Sox affiliate again soon. I certainly hope that becomes a reality. But, for now, at least I have the memories.
VIDEO SUCCESS
Of the roughly 500 videos I’ve produced for Eagletribune.com, the second most viewed was of a 2011 Lowell Spinners promotion, that featured stunt man David “The Human Cannonball” Smith being shot out of a cannon, over the right field wall and into a net. It received national attention, and my video currently sits at 29,708 views.
