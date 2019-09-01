NORWICH, Conn. — Nick Decker had three hits, Jaxx Groshans collected two RBIs and the New York-Penn League Stedler Division champion Lowell Spinners finished off a tight 5-4 victory over the Connecticut Tigers on Sunday.
The Spinners (41-34) took the lead in the second when Antoni Flores singled home Decker.
After the Tigers took the lead, Lowell tied it up on a sacrifice fly by Groshans that scored Decker. Flores then gave the Spinners back the lead with an RBI single. Lowell capped the scoring later with RBIs from Decker and Groshans.
Starter Ryan Zeferjahn pitched well and Dylan Spacke closed it out with a perfect ninth.
Lowell finishes out the regular season with a noon meeting with the Tigers on Monday.
The Spinners will open the playoffs at LeLacheur Park either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on seeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.