Like a lot of young athletes, Methuen distance standout Freddy Coleman was none too pleased when the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the high school sports season last spring.
Coleman, above all else, loves running, and he also loves to compete. He had goals in mind for the outdoor track season, and he was anxious to reach them. So naturally he was disappointed.
But Coleman, a junior, wasn’t about to spend an inordinate amount of time not running or competing. He stuck with his training and got the only kind of competition he could get, with the New England Elite track club of which he’s been a member since the sixth grade.
“I was glad I could run with them in the summer after not having a spring season,” said Coleman. “We had virtual races and I got a lot of PRs, like a 4:27 in the mile and 1:57 in the 800.”
That Coleman did not slack off with his running was no surprise to Methuen coach Kevin Alliette.
“Freddy is one of the most dedicated runners I’ve ever coached,” said Alliette, whose team is enjoying a fine 4-1 season, its only loss coming to powerhouse Lowell. “He eats and sleeps running. Running is what he does, and he loves to compete and win.”
Coleman has done a lot of winning this fall. He has placed first in all five dual meets, usually by more than a minute ahead of the runner-up finisher. Against Lowell, his first-place time was 36 seconds faster than returning MVC champ Joeben Jacobs.
Unfortunately, that win over Jacobs carries an asterisk because they didn’t race head-to-head. Due to coronavirus regulations, both teams race separately.
“I definitely wanted to go head-to-head against him — that would be a race to watch,” said Coleman. “It’s strange running just against your teammates.”
Yet, Coleman has clearly adjusted nicely and stepped it up a notch this fall. He believes he knows why.
“I think it’s my mentality,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t push it on the second mile, but I worked on that and it’s gotten a lot better.”
Coleman, who finished a solid 13th at the recent Frank Mooney Invitational, has also changed his overall race strategy a bit to better take advantage of his finishing kick, which Alliette says “is fantastic at the end of every race.”
“I used to draw back and hope my kick would catch everyone,” said Coleman. “Now I like to stay with the lead pack and then use my kick to win it at the end.”
That’s a strategy that is working wonders thus far, coronavirus or no coronavirus.
*******************************************
“Freddy is one of the most dedicated runners I’ve ever coached. He eats and sleeps running.”
Methuen coach Kevin Alliette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.