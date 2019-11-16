LYNN — The season ended a couple of games sooner than Andover had been working for, but not even a shutout loss in the finale could take away from the program’s best season in 18 years.
Playing in the Division 1 title game for the first time since winning the 2001 crown, the fourth-seeded Golden Warriors were held scoreless as third-seeded Brookline claimed its second straight North championship and advanced to the state semis with a 2-0 victory at Manning Field.
“As a senior, all I wanted to do was make it farther than we’ve ever done before in my four years here,” said tri-captain Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, who shared team-high honors alongside fellow senior Rachel Souza and junior Emma Azzi with seven goals. “Just doing things we haven’t done for a while like going to the North final. I’ve played with the other nine seniors since the third grade when I moved to Andover. Just finishing the season with a good finish means a lot.”
Andover (14-4-3) struggled to find momentum against a Brookline offense that controlled most of the first half. In fact, the Golden Warriors did not have a shot on Brookline goalie Juliana Anastopoulos and only had one good scoring opportunity in the opening 40 minutes.
But despite its constant pressure, Brookline (15-1-5) was unable to crack the Warrior defense and Andover goalie Izzy Shih stopped both shots she faced.
“This is the first time I’ve been (to the North final),” said Andover coach Meghan Matson, in her 16th year. “It’s a team that fought back the whole season. So, yeah, it’s one of the best teams I’ve had. They’re confident and know how to play hard. They know how to win big games.”
Brookline broke things open five minutes into the second half on an Eleanor Fisher goal from 30 yards before clinching matters on a Samantha Friedman score with 9:02 remaining.
Andover did pick up the attack a snd received a couple of quality shots by senior Ava Trapp and junior Kendrigan Ashley after intermission.
“It was a pretty defensive game for us,” Matson said. “Brookline moved the ball pretty well. Toward the end of the first half, we started to figure out what we needed to do. And the last part of the second half, we had some really good chances. The urgency was there all game, but we just couldn’t finish.”
Matson loses seven senior starters but will open next season with optimism.
“We’re going to have some big shoes we have to fill next year,” the coach said. “We’re losing our goalkeeper (Izzy Shih), who’s been our starter for four years. And Olivia, whose been our main center. She was our best player this year, and she’ll be missed.”
Brookline 2, Andover 0
Division 1 North Finals
Goals: Eleanor Fisher, Samantha Friedman
Assists: Reese Brodsky, Fisher
Saves: A — Izzy Shih 6; B — Juliana Anastopoulos 2
Andover (14-4-3): 0 0 — 0
Brookline (15-1-5): 0 2 — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.