WEST ANDOVER — Senior defensive tackle Christopher Tineo tipped three passes and was a major thorn in Shawsheen’s side as Greater Lawrence posted a 15-7 Senior Night victory on Friday Night at Louis Gleason Field.
Senior Juan Taveras, a 6-0, 245-pound lineman, intercepted one of those deflected passes and had a stellar all-around game. Alvin Torres had the Reggies’ other interception.
Tiago Fernandes (15-84, 7-yard TD run) and Amauris Gomez (12-114, 14-yard TD run) gave the Reggies a 15-0 lead. The visitors cut it to 15-7 on a short fourth quarter TD pass but the Reggies (2-2) were too stout on Senior Night.
Other Reggies starring on defense were Gomez (fumble recovery) and Fernandes (2 pass break-ups).
Coach Tony Sarkis’ crew is at Nashoba on Friday at 6 p.m. Nashoba was scheduled to host Whittier Friday night but the game was called off due to COVID issues at Nashoba.
Greater Lawrence 15, Shawsheen Valley 7
Shawsheen Valley (2-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Greater Lawrence (2-2): 0 8 0 7 — 15
Second Quarter
Gr. Law — Tiago Fernandes 7 run (Rene Lopez rush)
Fourth Quarter
Gr. Law — Amauris Gomez 14 run, (Regalado Gustavo kick) Shawsheen — Peter Canniff 1 pass from Chris Disciscio (Disciscio kick)
GREATER LAWRENCE LEADERS
RUSHING: Amauris Gomez 12-114, Tiago Fernandes 15-84, Regalado Gustavo 18-76, Anthony Alves 2-(-2)
PASSING: Gustavo 0-3-0, 1 int
RECEIVING: none
