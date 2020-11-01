LONDONDERRY — For more than 40 minutes, Windham delivered a dominant defensive performance, limiting defending Division 1 state champions Londonderry to just one scoring drive.
An upset, however, wasn’t in the card for the Jaguars on Saturday.
No. 4-seeded Windham struggled to find a groove on offense, and the No. 2 Lancers struck for two late scores to lock down a 21-2 victory in the New Hampshire Division 1 first round.
“I feel so bad it couldn’t be the story everybody wanted,” said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. “But I’m just so proud of these guys, especially the seniors. To buckle down and face a team that we saw two weeks ago, and had a really tough game, and play so well today makes me so proud.”
The game was a rematch of an Oct. 16 matchup that Londonderry (4-1) won 41-0. The Lancers will next travel to No. 1 Salem (4-1) in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Lancers beat Salem 16-0 in the regular season.
It was Windham, though, that grabbed an early 2-0 lead on Saturday.
After the Jaguars’ opening drive stalled, punter Joey DaSilva booted a perfect ball that was downed at the Londonderry 1-yard line. One play later, Dan Charest broke through the line to tackle the Lancer ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
Londonderry took a 7-2 lead with 1:45 left in the first half, but heading into the fourth quarter the Lancers had just one first down outside of that scoring drive.
“Our defense really stuck it to a great, multiple offense for three quarters,” said Byrne. “When you face an offense like that, you have to give them some different looks.”
Still trailing 7-2, Windham’s defense opened the fourth quarter in style, when DaSilva scooped up a fumble.
“They kept switching up defenses on us,” said Londonderry quarterback Dylan McEachern. “We were struggling to move the ball, and I think there was a little silent panic around the team.”
McEachern finally broke through with 6:48 left in the game with a 38-yard TD run. The Lancers then forced a turnover on downs, and added one more score.
Jackson Milano led the Windham defense with 12 tackles and a sack, Dan Charest made nine tackles and James Comeau added eight stops.
Windham’s best chance on offense came following the safety. The Jaguars drove to the Londonderry 9-yard line, but a touchdown pass by QB Rocky Heres was called back for a holding penalty.
The Jags also drove into the Londonderry red zone just before halftime, but a Jaguar was dragged down just inches from the goal line as time expired in the half.
“I wish the guys could have gotten a better result,” said Byrne. “But the way they played and stayed together all season, I’m so proud of them.”
Londonderry 21, Windham 2
Windham (0-4): 2 0 0 0 — 2
Londonderry (4-1): 0 7 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
W — Safety, Dan Charest sack in the end zone, 8:39
Second Quarter
L —Wil Reyes 14 pass from Dylan McEachern (Zach Fawcett kick), 1:45
Fourth Quarter
L — McEachern 38 run (Fawcett kick), 6:48
L — Trevor Weinmann 16 run (Fawcett kick), 3:55
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Windham (37-95) — Stephen Mague 11-47, Joey DaSilva 9-40, Dan Charest 3-11, Connor Tello 1-1, Rocky Heres 13-(-4); Londonderry (43-185) — Dylan McEachern 26-135, Hayden Austen 9-28, Trevor Weinmann 2-12, Matthew Perron 3-7, Ryley Boles 2-2, Wil Reyes 1-1
PASSING: Windham — Heres 10-24-0, 72; Londonderry — McEachern 7-13-0, 102
RECEIVING: Windham — Westin Lippold 3-26, Cole Peterson 3-22, Charest 1-15, DaSilva 2-8, Mague 1-1; Londonderry — Nick Asadoorian 2-32, Colby Ramshaw 1-18, Weinmann 1-17, Reyes 1-14,Cach Fawcett 1-13, Boles 1-8
