SALEM — There were storylines galore Saturday at one of the most exciting Blue Devil Classics of the last 15 years.
Upsets flourished, including of a defending New England champion, there were dual titles by Central Catholic’s Glynn brothers and a near sweep by the Sills brothers of Windham, an altercation nearly caused a disqualification and the Raiders nearly overtook perennial winner Concord for first.
And there was much more.
But, from it all, there was no doubt that Central Catholic freshman Jackie Dehney stole the show.
Competing in her first high school tournament against boys, Dehney captured the 120-pound title in stunning fashion, coming from behind three times to win the crown.
Dehney trailed Wakefield’s Luke Fitzgerald by a point in the first match, but recovered quickly and recorded a second-period pin. Then, in the match of the day in the semifinals, fell behind by five points to highly-regarded Ethan Comeau of Concord before roaring back to get her second pin of the day, at 5:43.
Already a fan favorite, Dehney had the crowd behind her when she stepped onto the mat for the finals against Nashua South’s Colby Spencer. There were more spectators crowded around the mat than for any other match.
Spencer recorded a takedown in the first period, but Dehney tied it, 2-2, in the second period with a late takedown of her own that got the crowd charged up and won it in the third period, 3-2, with an escape.
“It was awesome ... a lot of fun,” said Dehney. “I’ve had the crowd behind me before, but never that loud.”
Dehney wasn’t sure if it was her extensive club wrestling experience, or her conditioning, that allowed her to come back three times, saying “a little bit of both.”
But Central coach Jamie Durkin thinks it was more of the former.
“She has been wrestling for a long time and has great mat awareness,” said Durkin. “She knows what to do in different situations.”
Dehney was joined in the winner’s circle by four other Raiders.
Jimmy Glynn started things off at 106 with a second-period pin of Windham freshman Aiden Williams, and brother Mike rallied from a 6-5 deficit for a second period pin at 145. Matt Shaw won a hotly contested 145-pound final, and Owen Buffagna -- who wrestled heavyweight last year -- recorded his third pin of the day at 182, the finale in the first period.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had five champions here, so I’m really happy with that,” said Durkin. “We wrestled really well for this early. I’m not even sure how we didn’t win.”
Concord, which has won the Blue Devil Classic 13 of the last 14 years, only had three champs, but it also had two runners-up, five third places and five fourth places.
“They should rename this the Crimson Tide Classic,” quipped Salem assistant Keith Dearden.
CLASSIC AT 220
In the most anticipated match of the day, Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin knocked off Salem’s Beau Dillon, 4-3, in the 220-pound finals. McLaughlin was sixth in New England last year at 182 and Dillon was the 195-pound New England champ. They’ve wrestled many times in practice at the Doughboy Wrestling Club.
After an escape, McLaughlin got a second-period takedown to take a 3-0 lead. But Dillon got an escape and a reversal to tie it before McLaughlon got a final escape for the win.
“I didn’t have a real strategy — I just went with my gut and pushed myself as hard as I could,” said McLaughlin. “I love Beau — he’s a great opponent — but this is the match I was looking forward to all week.”
Dillon, who recently signed a scholarship to Division 1 Edinboro, probably doesn’t need to fret much. He lost at the Blue Devil Classic last year and then came back to win New England.
UPSET AT 126
If McLaughlin’s win was a mini-upset, Windham’s Payton Sills pulled off a major one. Trailing Salem standout Matt Adams in the second period of the 126-pound finals, Sills caught Adams in an awkward position, put him in a cradle and pinned him at the 3:09 mark, after which he ran around the mat in glee.
“This is 100% the biggest win I’ve ever had,” said Sills. “I’ve wrestled him so many times and tried so hard to beat him. I’m just so happy to do it.”
Sills’ brother, Conner, looked like he would make it a pair of titles for the family but, after leading much of the match, he gave up a late escape and takedown in the 132-pound finals to lose, 3-2.
SALEM CONSOLATION
The host Blue Devils, who finished third as a team, had two champions.
George Boudreau won the 138-pound class, taking the finals by injury default after Pinkerton semifinal winner David Hammond went to the hospital with a neck injury, and senior Josh Ozoria dominated the heavyweight division with four pins, including three in the first period.
Blue Devil Classic
Team scores: Concord 219 1/2, Central Catholic 206 Salem 154 1/2, Windham 123, Pinkerton 117, Wakefield 86, Spaulding 82, Goffstown 73, Nashua South 58
Winners and top local placers:
106: 1. Jimmy Glynn (CC), 2. Aiden Williams (Win), 3. Ryan O’Rourke (Sal); 113: 1. Sam Wagner (Con), 3. James Bohenko (CC); 120: Jackie Dehney (CC); 126: 1. Payton Sills (Win), 2. Matt Adams (Sal), 4. Dominic Robinson (Win); 132: 1. Nathaniel Fowler (Goff), 2. Conner Sills (Win), 3. Matteo Mustapha (Sal); 138: 1. George Boudreau (Sal), 2. David Hammond (Pink), 3. Nate Vachon (CC); 145: 1. Mike Glynn (CC); 152: 1. Matt Shaw (CC), 3. Matt Sullivan (Win), 4. Marcus Sconza (Pink); 160: 1. Joao Valdevino (Wake), 2. Jack MacKiernan (Pink); 170: 1. Gi Gimaranzi (Con), 3. Hunter Tornquist (Win); 182: 1. Owen Buffagna (CC), 2. Tanner Morgano (Sal) ; 195: Abbas Abdulrahman (Con), 4. Will Brown (Pink); 220: 1. Sterling McLaughlin (Pink), 2. Beau Dillon (Sal), 3. Anthony Mears (CC); HVY: 1. Josh Ozoria (Sal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.