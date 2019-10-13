For a long stretch, it seemed like Haverhill girls soccer coach Fred Tarbox got more and more bad news each day.
He already knew he was starting the year without Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Sydney Owen, Kylee Murphy and Gina Albano, who all had graduated out. And he quickly learned the talent pool to find their replacements was limited after only 38 girls signed up for tryouts.
But, in hindsight, that was the easiest to deal with.
In the spring, junior Molly Owen, who would have been the team’s starting center-midfielder, tore her ACL for the second time in the same knee. Then three days before preseason started, talented sophomore Maci Gould — who transferred in from Central Catholic — also re-tore the same ACL she had already torn last year.
“Those were really terrible losses for us,” said Tarbox. “And besides them, we’ve also had smaller injuries throughout the year that have hurt. I had to play my JV goalie against Andover because (starter) Felicya (DeCicco) was hurt, and one of our starting captains missed two games with an injury as well.
“The season has just been a real challenge with health and having numbers and depth.”
But through all of the turmoil, Meggie Dellea has been a consistent cornerstone.
After a few games, Tarbox switched up his formation to put the Dellea as the team’s lone striker, and the results have worked wonders. The junior leads the team and is among the area leaders with 12 goals, and has been the main offensive threat for a Hillies team (6-6) that’s making a strong push for the playoffs.
She had an area-high 5-goal game in a win over Malden, and most recently scored in two straight crucial wins over Dracut (2-1) and Central Catholic (1-0).
“I knew that we were going to need people to step up, and I knew that I had to focus more on being a scorer,” said Dellea, who plays her club soccer with the Aztec Soccer Club. “But I think that the team has had such a good, fun environment. I have a lot of confidence on the field because my teammates have a lot of confidence in me.”
A three-year varsity player, Dellea wasn’t expecting to be scoring at the pace she is. After all, she only scored twice last year.
But the Hillies have needed every bit of her production.
“It’s been super exciting,” said Dellea on her offensive explosion. “It’s been really fun. ... I’ve definitely been working on having more confidence with the ball and being stronger with it.”
Tarbox saw the need to switch formations after a three-game stretch where his team didn’t score, which moved Dellea to the lone striker position and talented forward Delani Dorsey to more of an outside-midfielder role. Both have thrived, with Dellea being the primary goal-scorer and Dorsey setting her up.
The two connected for the lone goal in Thursday’s huge win over Central.
“Not only is Meggie just a very talented player, but she’s so composed,” said Tarbox. “She’s doing a lot for us, her fitness is excellent and she’s a danger every time she has the ball. And it’s not just her goal-scoring ability. We’re able to play off her because she’s so strong with the ball, it’s helping the whole team.”
The Hillies have gone 4-2 since that three-game scoreless stretch that ended with a 3-0 loss to North Andover, and Dellea has scored 9 goals in those six games.
The surge has been a positive sign for Tarbox, whose teams have only missed the playoffs twice since he took over in 2007.
“My team plays really beautiful soccer,” he said. “We move the ball really well, and our possession has been really good against the good teams. We’re really happy with the quality of soccer that we’re seeing.
“A lot of the girls have stepped up for us this year with all of the injuries we’ve had. It’s really great that their hard work is paying off.”
To qualify for the postseason, a team needs to either have at least a .500 record or finish as a top-two team in their conference. With how strong the MVC is this year, the latter method of qualifying is probably not an option for Haverhill — whose tough stretch continues with Andover, North Andover and Tewksbury coming up.
But the Hillies have finally found their footing, and Dellea’s strong right leg gives the team a weapon to be feared by all.
“If we make it, we’re a team you don’t want to play in the tournament,” said Tarbox.
DYNAMIC DUO
The Greater Lawrence girls soccer team looks like it’s set up quite nicely for not only this year, but the future.
The duo of sophomore Lisette Perez and freshman Elainy Rivera are among the area leaders in goals as both have scored 13 this fall.
After a tough season a year ago, the Reggies (8-3-1) have rebounded beautifully.
CULTURE OF WINNING
Another year, another strong showing for both the North Andover soccer programs.
The boys team is 10-0-1 and has yet to surrender a goal, while the girls are 9-1-1 and are looking to come out on top of a loaded MVC this fall.
Probably the next best programs this fall have been Pentucket (boys 9-2-1; girls 8-3-2) and Central Catholic (boys 6-4; girls 7-4).
FAB FIVE (BOYS)
1. North Andover 10-0-1
2. Pentucket 9-2-1
3. Timberlane 7-2-2
4. Central Catholic 6-4
5. Windham 6-3-2
Honorable Mention: Sanborn (6-4-2), Andover (5-6-2), Haverhill (5-5-1)
FAB FIVE (GIRLS)
1. Andover 8-1-2
2. North Andover 9-1-1
3. Pentucket 8-3-2
4. Central Catholic 7-4
5. Haverhill 6-6
Honorable Mention: Greater Lawrence (8-3-1), Whittier (6-5-1), Pinkerton (6-6)
