METHUEN — Junior Dom DeMaio made it look easy Thursday night.
In the second match of the night, the Methuen 152-pounder made a quick move and pinned his North Andover opponent in 35 seconds, which was the fastest pin in the unbeaten Rangers’ 48-27 victory over the Knights.
But wrestling has not always been so easy for DeMaio. He was born with a tethered spinal cord, which pulls on the nerves on the right side of the body, creating all sorts of complications, in particular with his right leg, which has little or no strength in it.
To bolster his spine and become more stable, DeMaio has endured 20 surgeries over the years and — at times — had to hold back on workouts. But, he’s far from feeling sorry for himself and he tries to use his problem to his advantage.
“It motivates me to work harder than my opponents,” said DeMaio. “It’s bothered me but now I’m feeling fine.”
DeMaio, who has a 9-5 record with six pins, has other sources of motivation, a big one being that he wrestled much of last year as the 152-pound starter for the Rangers only to be beaten out for the starting berth in the postseason by star senior Matt Cabezas.
“I was disappointed by that, but it motivated me for this year,” said DeMaio. “My goal this year is to make it to state and hopefully win it.”
DeMaio started the season slowly, partly because he was coming off a broken foot he suffered while skateboarding, but he’s coming on strong now and has impressed head coach Bill James.
“He’s undefeated in dual meets which has been big for us,” said James, whose young team is now 6-0. “He’s one of the most dedicated wrestlers we have and I couldn’t ask more from him, especially with the (physical) problems he’s had.”
DECEIVING SCORE
James was less positive with the results of Wednesday’s meet. While the Rangers did win easily, that was largely because short-handed North Andover forfeited four weight classes, meaning that it gave up 24 points. Of the 10 matches wrestled, the Knights actually won six of them.
“We’re young and we’ll have our ups and downs,” said James. “Some of our younger guys wrestled pretty well and others made mistakes that cost them.
“We have a lot of work to do. You can’t win because you used to be good. Hopefully, we can get enough guys wrestling well in the big meets.”
Also recording pins for Methuen were Joe Gangi, who opened the meet at 138 pounds with a fall at the 1:44 mark, unbeaten 170-pounder CJ Brown and Michael Crowe, who moved up a weight to 120 and had a 40-second pin.
With the win, Brown improved to 18-0 with 17 pins while Crowe is 14-3 with 10 pins, his only setbacks coming in tournament championship bouts.
Brown and Methuen will get a big test Saturday when it faces unbeaten Andover as part of a quad-meet in Andover.
North Andover, meanwhile, got pins from 126-pounder Carson Milovanovic, who was in a close match with Adam Rader before getting the fall, 132-pound standout Ethan Ford and 195-pounder Jack Carbone.
Recording decisions for the Knights were Cam Watson (160), Jared Hiller (182) and Jack Dalton (138). Hiller came on strong for a tough 4-2 decision over Dan Guzman while Dalton — in the last match of the night — overcame a 4-3 deficit with a five-point move in the third period for an 8-4 decision.
“We’re not wrestling badly but it’s so tough giving up those points (to forfeits),” said first-year North Andover coach Larry Coughlin.
On the bright side, Coughlin is hoping to have a 113-pounder and 220-pounder to add to the lineup in the near future.
Methuen 48, North Andover 27
106: Jack Stoddard (M) by forfeit; 113: Corey Boiselle (M) by forfeit; 120: Michael Crowe (M) pin Anthony McCann :40; 126: Carson Milovanovic (NA) pin Adam Rader 3:15; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) pin Xavier Cordero 1:15; 138: Jack Dalton (NA) dec. Corey Ciccorelli 8-4; 145: Joe Gangi (M) pin Sam Mountain 1:44; 152: Dom DeMaio (M) pin Brenden Garcia :35; 160: Cam Watson (NA) dec. Ryan Melo 7-2; 170: CJ Brown (M) pin Tommy Cox 3:17; 182: Jared Hiller (NA) dec. Dan Guzman 4-2; 195: Jack Carbone (NA) pin Bryan Jacinto 2:20 ; 220: Nick Notenboom (M) by forfeit; HVY: Corey Bard (M) by forfeit
Records: North Andover 0-6, Methuen 6-0
