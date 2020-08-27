Democracy rules: Fall sports go forward in Salem

America.
That’s what happened in Salem, N.H. on Tuesday night. Board members got together, listened to the facts (yes, science, too!), and voted.
Salem High will have sports, including man-to-man, in-your-face football, in the fall of 2020.
Presidents, senators, representatives, governors, mayors, city councilors, selectmen, etc., have ruled with an iron fist for much of the last five months, making unilateral decisions without any public input.
This decision in Salem came a week after the board first posed the question, allowing time for public comment.
Wow. Take that in. The public got involved.
In Massachusetts, the public has a lot to say but it often falls on deaf ears. We stayed in, wore masks, bought toilet paper and flattened “the curve” as ordered. But the rules changed and we took a step or two back.
New Hampshire is taking a different tack.
Over the past week, the Salem school board members received a large number of comments about allowing sports from parents all across the spectrum. A petition started last week to allow fall sports garnered over 1,300 signatures in one week.
In a 4-1 decision, the board voted to allow sports this fall.
Ironically, the lone dissenter was board member Bernie Campbell, a long-time booster of high school sports in Salem. His historical statistical record book for Salem High football is as good and as precise as it gets. On Aug. 18 he spoke for about six minutes on the subject, not agreeing with the majority.
“My focus is on returning students to learning and trying my best to minimize risk to that program,” said Campbell, an attorney in Salem. “I understand a lot of people feel strongly [for playing sports], that it’s a risk they’re willing to accept. It’s a risk I’m not willing to take.”
Some people don’t agree with the Salem, N.H. decision, for these reasons:
The pandemic is still not “controlled”; We don’t have all of the answers; There is too much risk; And, worst of all, people might die.
The other side has equally interesting takes:
Kids need a diversion that sports can give; Kids need to be more active with more personal interaction rather than playing with their phones and video games; And maybe the community can celebrate and enjoy something, together ... socially-distanced, of course.
Both sides have legitimate concerns and reasons. They had their voices heard. And the board voted.
Welcome to America. At least, old-school America.
My own thought: Why not give it a shot?
True, there are inherent risks involved. Will the participants, athletes, coaches, parents and family members abide by the guidelines and restrictions?
That means masks and staying several feet apart.
According to school board member Michael Carney, they had better adhere. Or else.
“If these guidelines are not followed I will … recommend we end the season (for that particular sport) at that time,” said Carney, noting he would not hesitate to bring the question to the board, where they would need a public vote to end the sport for the season.
“I hope student athletes and parents heed my warning,” Carney said.
I concur with Carney’s warning. Like them or not, the boundaries have been set.
Salem High’s new football coach Steve Abraham is on Cloud 9 for a few reasons. The community pushed for this as much as the coaches and players did. And the school board was open minded.
“We are really thankful for way the community and the school board came together,” said Abraham. “I understand hesitation, it is our job as coaches, players and school system to take guidelines serious.
“I know we can do it,” said Abraham. “The energy these kids had during workouts and summer lifting was special. They need to get out and try this. Trying to play outweighs the risks because we have enough protocols in place. The pressure is on us to do this right and we will.”
Salem High football and cheerleading team put out a short video on the topic. Here were the, I must say, impressive and humble comments from the two probable football captains.
“From the Salem football seniors, we just wanted to say thank you for keeping an open outlook on our season this year,” said fullback Jake Brady. “We really hope we get to play; hope everything works out.”
“We’d like to thank you guys for taking our season into consideration,” said center Jordan Scott, “and hopefully we’ll be able to have our last season.”
Warning. A lot of people will be watching Salem High sports from afar this fall. And their eyes won’t be glued to the scoreboard or box scores, but more on how long will they play and if they can figure this dicey situation out.
local NH schools seem in this fall
Here is the list of schools which will have fall sports, including football
Pinkerton Academy
Timberlane Regional
Windham
Still deciding: Londonderry will make a decision next week
As for other schools, most Div. 1 schools are expected to have fall sports and football, including Bedford High, which reversed its original decision, the three Manchester schools (Central, Memorial and Trinity), both Nashua schools and Exeter.
Portsmouth will have fall sports but not football.
