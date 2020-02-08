BOSTON — It was a true team effort for the North Andover girls track team on Friday.
The Knights only won two events — Sarah Lavery in the high jump (5-4) and the 4x400 relay team of Ainsley and Kelcey Dion, Katie Wojcik and Courtney Dalke (4:07.68) — but still raced to first with 113 points to win the program’s second straight Merrimack Valley Conference championship.
Central Catholic was second with 95 points, while Andover (36) and Haverhill (21) took fifth and sixth.
“I’m thrilled for them,” said North Andover coach Rick DelleChiaie. “And that was the thing, we scored usually two people in every event. In the high jump, we had three. So if you’re scoring two or three (in each event), even if you’re not winning, the points are going to go in your favor.”
The Knights littered the scoreboard.
Ava Nassar took a pair of seconds in the 55-meter dash and the long jump, Ainsley and Kelcey Dion finished second and third respectively in the 600 and Dalke added a second in the 1,000.
“We have a great team,” said DelleChiaie. “We’ve had a great team for several years now. So it’s good to come to these meets and sort of prove that.”
On the boys side, perennial power Lowell ran away with the title with 119 points. Central Catholic was second with 89, and North Andover (32) and Methuen (28) took fourth and fifth.
DUREN TAKES THREE GOLDS
Central Catholic won the most events on the girls side with six, and superstar junior Katharine Duren was involved in three of them.
She first took home gold in the 55 hurdles in 8.40, then shifted over to the long jump pit where she set a new personal and school record with a 17-11.
“I usually don’t go in and expect two wins,” said Duren. “But I knew that I could win so I just gave it my all.”
She then ran the opening leg on the winning 4x200 relay team (1:47.64) before calling it a day.
Another Raider winner was senior Kaleigh Lane, who took home the 600 in 1:37.83.
For her last MVC meet, she went out with her best time yet — and a title.
“It felt really good,” said Lane. “I came in and I was really hoping to win. I knew it was going to be tough competition, but I fought to the end and I got a good outcome.”
FROM 15TH TO FIRST
Last year as a freshman, North Andover’s Jack Determan was an afterthought in the mile, finishing in 15th.
Next year as a junior, he’ll be defending his title.
As Determan rounded the final corner of Friday’s race, he sat in third behind talented Lowell seniors Kelvin Santana and Ricky Thyne. But he turned on the jets and didn’t look back, crossing the line in 4:32.70 to edge out Santana by just 0.29 seconds.
“My third lap in they were way out in front of me,” said Determan. “I remember thinking that it would take a lot of work to track them down. So, I ended up actually negative splitting in my second 800 (running faster in the second half of the race than the first), and it was just a crazy fast last lap.
“I don’t exactly know where it came from, but I was just really happy.”
It was his best time of the year “by like 13 seconds,” after not running the event in over a month.
TWO WARRIORS JUMP 6-6
You could hear Michael Makiej’s roar from across the gym.
The Andover senior had just cleared a personal-best 6-foot-6 in the high jump, and he made sure that everyone within earshot knew. That alone would have been a day-making achievement for Makiej but, just moments later, he got to watch teammate and “best friend” Jack Drake also clear 6-6 for first time in his career as well.
The two took first and second in the event, and both qualified for Nationals.
“Oh my God, my mind was blown,” said Makiej. “Normally, I clear stuff on the last attempt. I get the pressure and the excitement from the audience and it all comes together. But this time, I don’t know I just had a really good feeling on that first jump and cleared it.”
Makiej had a personal-best of 6-5, while Drake had only cleared 6-2 this winter.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Makiej. “Me and Jack are best friends. And we’re like two opposite kids, too. We could not be more different, but we both love to high jump. And it’s amazing that he got it. I know how much he wanted 6-6 as well, and now we’re both going to Nationals!”
Do you have 6-8 in you, guys?
“Definitely,” said Makiej. “We’re definitely feeling higher heights than 6-6.”
MVC Championship (Boys)
Meet results: 1. Lowell 119; 2. Central Catholic 56; 3. Billerica 34; 4. North Andover 32; 5. Methuen 28; 6. Lawrence 25; 7. Tewksbury 24; 8. Andover 23; 9. Dracut 15; 10. Haverhill 10; 11. Chelmsford 6
Event winners and area placers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 1. Richmond Kwaateng (Lo) 6.30, 2. Jerimil German (Law) 6.48, 4. Nassim Bendimerad (Met) 6.64; 55 hurdles: 1. Samuel Mutiso (Lo) 7.50, 2. Nathan Hebert (CC) 7.70, 5. Conor Moses (And) 8.16, 6. James Chen (And) 8.22; 2-Mile: 1. Joeben Jacobs (Lo) 9:44.99, 2. Xavier Metivier (Met) 9:45.30, 6. Cormac Crippen (CC) 10:20.26; 300: 1. Stephen Harris (Bi) 34.85, 2. Stanley Hanci (Met) 35.22, 3. Peter Martel (NA) 36.06, 4. Jack Chace (NA) 36.11, 6. Adonis Garcia (Law) 36.18; 600: 1. Evan Mills (CC) 1:22.24, 2. Hayden Makarow (Hav) 1:22.35, 3. Matthew Chicko (NA) 1:23.54, 6. Owen Phelan (NA) 1:27.72; 1,000: 1. James Pothier (CC) 2:33.66, 4. Freddy Coleman (Met) 2:37.95, 6. Jett Stad (NA) 2:39.58;
Mile: 1. Jack Determan (NA) 4:32.70, 4. Matt Giannasca (CC) 4:34.82, 6. Camden Reiland (NA) 4:43.41; LJ: 1. Kwaateng (Lo) 23-0.75, 2. Eddy Gonzalez (Law) 22-1.25, 4. James Sorenson (CC) 21-1.50, 5. Evan Mills (CC) 21-1.50 SP: 1. Luis Cadine (Lo) 49-11.0, 3. Osamuyimen Osayimwen (CC) 46-11.0, 4. Brendan Cesati (CC) 45-11.50, 5. Brandon Grundy (Hav) 45-10.25; HJ: 1. Michael Makiej (And) 6-6, 2. Jack Drake (And) 6-6, 6. Jeyls Gomez (CC) 5-10; 4x200: 1. Lowell 1:30.66, 2. Lawrence 1:31.49, 4. Methuen 1:32.26, 5. North Andover 1:34.17 4x400: 1. North Andover 3:27.31, 3. Central Catholic 3:34.12, 4. Haverhill 3:37.07, 6. Methuen 3:47.20; 4x800: 1. Lowell 8:19.48, 3. Central Catholic 8:30.71, 5. Andover 8:48.94, 6. North Andover 8:54.48
MVC Championship (Girls)
Meet results: 1. North Andover 113; 2. Central Catholic 95; 3. Billerica 64; 4, Lowell 40; 5. Andover 36; 6. Haverhill 21; 7. Dracut 18; 8. Chelmsford 9; 9. Methuen 7, Lawrence 0
Event winners and area placers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 1. Ava Soucy (Dr) 7.56, 2. Ava Nassar (NA) 7.58, 3. Victoria Moda (CC) 7.62, 4. Brianna Hill (Hav) 7.68, 5. Emma Martin (NA) 7.71, 6. Kassidy Chim (Met) 7.77; 55 hurdles: 1. Katharine Duren (CC) 8.40, 2. Jodi Parrott (And) 8.74, 4. Carla Bouchrouche (CC) 8.93, 5. Sarah Lavery (NA) 8.97, 6. Allison Regnante (And) 9.27; 2-Mile: 1. Hannah Doherty (Bi) 11:31.75. 2. Molly Kiley (And) 11:32.81, 3. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 12:05.28, 4. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 12:07.69, 5. Lauren O’Connell (NA) 12:19.89, 6. Leila Boudries (And) 12:30.30;
300: 1 Faith Lee (CC) 42.27, 3. Ella Slayton (NA) 43.16, Elizabeth Dankert (CC) 43.30, 5. Haylee Berry (Met) 43.69; 600: 1. Kaleigh Lane (CC) 1:37.83, 2. Ainsley Dion (NA) 1:38.97, 3. Kelcey Dion (NA) 1:39.44, 6. Ciera Licare (CC) 1:43.96; 1,000: 1. Nicole Anderson (Bi) 2:59.26, 2. Courtney Dalke (NA) 3:03.48, 3. Aisling Callahan (NA) 3:07.41, 4. Kayla DiBenedetto (And) 3:11.03, 5. Addison Jaromin (CC) 3:12.12, 6. Delani Dorsey (Hav) 3:12.90; Mile: 1. Slap Mirambeaux (Lo) 5:22.79, 3. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 5:28.84, 5. Miana Caraballa (Met) 5:35.53, 6. Brynne LeCours (Hav) 5:35.89;
SP: 1. Emily DeMinico (CC) 35-5.50, 3. Emily Grant (NA) 33-5.50, 4. Kaitlyn Sawyer (CC) 32-2.00, 6. Abby Buckley (And) 31-7.0; LJ: 1. Duren (CC) 17-11, 2. Nassar (NA) 17-0, 3. Martin (NA) 16-7, 5. Parrott (And) 16-6.50, 6. Meggie Dellea (Hav) 15-10.75; HJ: 1. Lavery (NA) 5-4, 2. Angela McNeeley (And) 5-0, 3. Jordan Lamphere (NA) 4-11, 4. Elaine DeBonis (And) 4-10, 6. Alessandra Antonelli (NA) 4-10; 4x200: 1. Central Catholic 1:47.64, 3. North Andover 1:51.00, 4. Methuen 1:51.24, 6. Andover 1:52.11 4x400: 1. North Andover 4:07.68, 2. Central Catholic 4:07.98, 5. Haverhill 4:27.62; 4x800: 1. Billerica 9:52.83, 2. North Andover 10:11.20, 3. Haverhill 10:27.86, 5. Central Catholic 10:43.86
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.