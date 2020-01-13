So what’s up with the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls hockey team?
It didn’t make the playoffs last year while finishing 6-11-2, but it’s currently one of the hottest teams in the region, sailing along with a 6-0-2 record as the top-ranked local team in Eastern Mass.
A strong freshman class, good senior experience and a few breaks have certainly had a lot to do with it, but a completely healthy Hannah Keating may be the biggest reason for the fast start.
Keating, a skilled right wing from North Andover, was definitely not at full strength last year as a junior, at least at the start of the season.
“The first game, against Billerica, I started feeling ill and it didn’t get any better,” said Keating. “I kept playing, but then I started getting really tired. I was exhausted in the first period. Then one day I woke up feeling terrible, with swollen glands. I went to the doctor and I was diagnosed with mono.”
By the time, Keating was healthy, she had played five games at far less than full strength and missed six games entirely.
But, when Keating returned, it was as if she had not been out at all. Showing neither rust nor fatigue, she scored six goals in the team’s last four games.
“When I came back, it was like I was flying on the ice,” she said. “I had done no activity and yet I still had my legs. I couldn’t believe it.”
Keating’s return was certainly welcomed by HPNA head coach Gary Kane.
“We really missed her a lot, she does so much,” said Kane. “I know we would have made the playoffs if she were healthy all year.”
While Keating is indeed healthy, and she has a team-high nine goals to prove it, she cites another reason why she feels the team is currently thriving — she and classmate and red-hot defenseman Eliana Kane are in their second year as captains.
“I think a lot of our success so far is leadership,” said Keating, who is headed to Utica College next year. “We were only juniors last year, and there’s just a different dynamic this year.
“We have three senior captains (with Deanna Bosco) and we’ve bonded really well as a team. Everything is clicking so far.”
With that in mind, Keating is hopeful that HPNA can finish the season off strong and have its best-ever postseason.
“Our end goal has always been to get to the (TD) Garden (in Boston),” said Keating. “It’s always been a struggle, but I think we have the potential to go a long way this year.”
That would go a long way toward erasing last year’s disappointment, both for Keating and the entire team.
********
The Keating way
Hannah is the third of three Keatings to make a mark on the local hockey scene.
AJ Keating — An assistant captain for the Knights as a senior in 2015-16, he was a standout defenseman and later played lacrosse at Norwich. He is now in the Coast Guard.
Zach Keating — Former high-scoring forward for the Knights, he’s currently playing lacrosse at UNH.
Hannah Keating — A starter since her freshman year for HPNA, she’s a high scoring right wing and two-year captain headed to Utica College next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.