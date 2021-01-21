NORTH ANDOVER — Sophomore Mykel Derring scored a career-high 19 points — 16 of which came in the second half — leading the Merrimack College men’s basketball team to a 62-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson University in Northeast Conference (NEC) action on Thursday at Hammel Court.
The Warriors improved to 2-3 (2-3 NEC) on the year while FDU dropped to 2-7 (1-2 NEC). Merrimack improved to 3-0 against FDU as Division 1 foes.
Derring led all scorers with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Sophomore Jordan Minor added his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds
Merrimack trailed by three at halftime, but used an 11-0 run early in the second half to take control for good. Derring and senior Devin Jensen combined to shoot 5 of 9 from three point range over the final 20 minutes.
Derring’s output bested his previous high of 14 points, set as a freshman last season against Bryant. He also set single-game career high for 3-pointers made (5).
Minor has scored in double figures in three of five games this year, while grabbing at least seven rebounds in all but one contest.
Jensen added three steals to go along with eight points. He has 13 thefts through five games after totaling 20 all of last season
Up next, the Warriors return to action tomorrow when then host FDU once more (4 p.m.)
