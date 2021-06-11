QUINCY – New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Man” O’Han, Jr. will make his first title defense against Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey in an 8-round fight on the “Breakout” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, July 26th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.
O’Han, Jr. vs. Luckey will be part of the evening card of another Granite Chin day-night doubleheader (separate admissions), headlined by the 10-round main event for the vacant NABA United States Heavyweight Championship between Steve “The Gentle Giant” Vukosa (13-1, 5 KOs) and “Fly” Mike Marshall (5-1, 4 KOs), the reigning New England heavyweight champion.
O’Han, Jr. is a second-generation boxer. His father, Mike O’Han (14-6-2, 11 KOs), fought professionally from 1983 to 1995. He was a sparring partner for Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Vinny Paz and Robbie Simms.
O’Han, Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), fighting out of Holbrook, MA, is a passionate fanbase that grows with each of his fights.
Upset-minded Luckey (13-14-4 (9 KOs) has won four of his last six fights.
Former N.E. heavyweight champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (5-2-1, 4 KOs), of Fairfield, ME, will takes on Mexican challenger Jose Humberto “Olimpico” Corral (20-26, 12 KOs) In the 8-round co-featured event for the vacant ABF Atlantic heavyweight title.
Also slated to be in action on the undercard, all in 4-round bouts, include Weymouth, welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (1-0), Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Abel Castillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jay Gregory (0-3), Woburn middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rodrigo Almeida (2-10, 2 KOs) and Framingham, light heavyweight Saul “Spider” Almeida (0-13-4) vs. pro-debuting Steve Sumpter of Lawrence.
The pro segment of the afternoon’s Pro-Am card will be headlined by ABF Atlantic Cruiserweight Champion Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (11-1, 5 KOs) defending his title against Lewiston, Maine challenger Cristiano Pedro, fighting out by way of Angola, in an 8-round fight.
The inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” tournament, pitting some of the best amateur boxers in New England in the semifinals round, in the USA Boxing-sanctioned event during the afternoon portion of the day-night doubleheader. The semifinals winners will advance to the tournament’s championship final August 28th at New England Sports Center.
