CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big 33-point effort by Kemba Walker to beat the Boston Celtics 121-99 on Friday night.
With their playoff hopes fading and fans at the United Center for the first time this season, the Bulls had their way with the Celtics. They led by 21 in the third quarter and put this one away after Boston got within eight in the fourth, scoring 12 straight.
Chicago pulled within three games of Washington and 3 1/2 of Indiana for the final spots in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with five to play.
“We're playing really well,” LaVine said. “We're really competing. We know our back's against the wall right now.”
LaVine delivered a “welcome back” message to fans before tipoff and finished the night with some big plays down the stretch in his second game back after missing 11 straight because of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
White also made a 3 in that run. He hit seven in the game — one shy of his career high — and the Bulls made 18 of 40 from beyond the arc.
Chicago came away with its second dominant win in as many nights, after beating Charlotte by an almost identical score — 120-99 — on Thursday.
The Celtics, trying to avoid the play-in, fell to seventh in the East and trail Miami by a game with the Heat beating Minnesota. They'll meet Sunday in Boston.
Walker scored a season-high 33 and made six 3-pointers. Evan Fournier added 17 points, but Jayson Tatum finished with just nine on 3-for-15 shooting. The Celtics came up short after winning three of four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.