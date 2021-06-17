It’s always great to end your season with a win, no doubt about it.
But it was particularly great for the Central Catholic boys volleyball team back on June 10, when it edged Methuen 3-2 in one close contest. Two of the games were 26-24 and the Raiders won the clincher 17-15.
The win was the first and only win for the Raiders (1-10), who were competitive all season long, but could never quite close out games. That’s what made this win so big.
“We really wanted it and it was well needed,” said senior captain Jack Roderick, a resident of Salem, N.H. “We had been talking about winning the last one and it was a big focus. It was now or never.
“We wanted it pretty bad and I think it’s definitely going to be the start of a new source of energy for the team.”
The season was quite a contrast to 2019, the last time Roderick and the Raiders took to the court. Central was 17-3 that year and among the elite in the region. Such a dip can be demoralizing, but Roderick stayed as positive as he could.
“I knew from the beginning that we had our work cut out for us and it was a little frustrating but I’m actually proud of what the team accomplished. We kept a lot (of matches) close, but we just couldn’t finish.”
Indeed, the Raiders lost to a strong Andover club 3-2 and played well against Lowell in a 3-1 setback.
Often times, when a team loses on a steady basis, good players don’t get as much credit as they deserve. But that wasn’t the case with Roderick, a setter who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2019.
Other teams took notice of Roderick and first-year coach Alana McNeil certainly recognized his value.
“Jack is a great all-round volleyball player who really understands the game,” said McNeil. “As a setter, he sees the court very well. He reliably distributes the ball to our hitters and helps put us in a position to score.
“Jack’s knowledge of the game, positive attitude and work ethic have been a constant source of stability and leadership for the team this season.”
It was the latter role that Roderick focused on this year, partly out of necessity.
“I felt I had to step up as a leader, to be a teacher,” he said. “We had a lot of guys who moved up from the JV team and they were nervous. I had to help them.
“It was different, but it also made the season a lot more fun.”
Things should be different next year when Roderick continues his career playing for Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he will major in architecture.
At Wentworth, as a setter, he may fade a bit in the background again, but hopefully not because the team is lacking in wins.
********************************
Volleyball family
Jack Roderick is following a tradition on the volleyball court
Eric Roderick (brother) — Played high school volleyball at Central and four years at Rivier
Kevin Roderick (father) — Started playing in college at Keene State and then continued playing in men’s leagues
Jack Roderick — Three-year starter at Central, will play at Wentworth
,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.