HAVERHILL — All good things must come to an end, and even great things.
That was the case for the previously unbeaten Whittier Tech softball team Wednesday afternoon when the Wildcats fell to Tewksbury 4-3 in an eight-inning heartbreaker in the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
It was tough to take for all of the Wildcats, but particularly for seniors Alicia Habib and Alyssa Michel, who have paced Whittier (14-1) all year at the plate and did so again in their final high school game.
Habib led off Whittier’s first with a hard single to left that the Tewksbury left fielder misplayed, allowing her to clear the bases for the game’s first run, and finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Michel was even more productive, going 3 for 4 with a run scored an RBI. She also nearly won the game in the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs and the score tied, Habib was semi-intentionally walked, Laney Santomassino followed with a walk and Michel then lashed a single to left. But Habib was held up at third and Tewksbury then got the third out.
“I felt like we handed it away — we had our opportunities,” said Wildcats coach Cheryl Begin..
If there was any consolation, both Habib and Michel finished the game and their career with exactly 100 career hits — a remarkable achievement in three years.
Referring to giving Habib a free pass in the seventh after originally considering an intentional walk, Tewksbury coach and former Central Catholic standout Brittney Souza said:
“I wasn’t going to let one player beat us,” said Souza. “Those two players (Habib and Michel) are phenomenal players and we didn’t want them to beat us.”
They almost did. After Tewksbury scored twice in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead, Whittier reclaimed the lead in the third when Habib led off with a double and Michel, who hit well over .500 for the season, tripled her home and then scored on a groundout by Jackie Bioren.
But Tewksbury tied it up in the sixth with an unearned run and got the winning run in the top of the eighth when, with two outs, a single, hit batsman and another single produced the final run.
The loss came despite another fine performance by Whittier junior pitcher Emily Graham, who scattered eight hits and struck out nine.
The winner for Tewksbury (13-3) was freshman Whitney Gigante, who gave up nine hits while striking out seven. She was likely replacing Sam Ryan, the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, who was with her travel team in New Jersey.
“We had a great year with a lot of freshmen playing for us,” said Begin. “This was a tough one to lose, but I’m proud of this team.”
Whittier only loses three seniors ,but those three seniors — Habib, Michel and catcher Dani Lear — will not be easy to replace.
Tewksbury 4, Whittier 3
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Whittier (3): Alicia Habib 3-2-2, Laney Santomassino rf 3-0-1, Alyssa Michel 3b 4-1-3, Jackie Bioren 1b 4-0-0, Dani Lear c 4-0-0, Emily Graham p 4-0-1, Kaitlyn Hurley lf 4-0-1, Maddie Noury 2b 4-0-0, Wilmera Valera cf 2-0-0, Julia Tavarez ph 1-0-0. Totals 33-3-8
RBI: Michel 2, Bioren
WP: Gigante; LP: Graham
Tewksbury (13-3): 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 4
Whittier (14-1): 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
