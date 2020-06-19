North Andover’s Jack Chace established himself as one of the most feared scorers in Massachusetts high school lacrosse thanks to one simple rule.
Never stop
“I just keep attacking the defense until they get tired,” said the recent North Andover High graduate. “I like to isolate my defender and keep going at him. I use my quickness and speed to get opposing defenses out of position, giving me an opportunity to find an open guy. I also have a deceiving shot and most goalies have a hard time reading where I’m going to place it.”
Opponents could do little to slow Chace during his stellar career at North Andover High, which was cut short when the coronavirus cancelled what was poised to be an outstanding senior campaign for the midfielder/attackman.
Chace was an Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star last spring as a junior, scoring a team-high 43 goals and leading the Merrimack Valley Conference with exactly 80 points. In three varsity seasons, he tallied 85 goals and 155 points and was twice named All-MVC.
A two-year captain for the Scarlet Knights, Chace will next suit up for Denison University (Granville, Ohio), which was ranked No. 5 in the country in Division 3 by NCAA.com this spring before the season was called off.
“Jack has an explosive first step and ability to beat his guy off the dodge anywhere on the field,” said North Andover boys lacrosse coach Steve Zella, “then either shoot and score or move the ball over to the weak side. Jack always demanded 110% from his teammates. He never lets anything get between his goals and winning lacrosse games.”
Scoring goals, and winning lacrosse games, has been Chace’s obsession for about as long as he can remember.
“I was in second grade and my neighbor, who had been playing (lacrosse), told me about it,” he remembered. “After I got my first stick, I was in love right away. From then on, it has always been my favorite sport and my favorite thing to do. It’s been very strange this spring not being able to take the field with my teammates like I have for the majority of my life.”
Chace broke into North Andover’s starting lineup as a freshman, scoring two goals in each of his first two varsity games, wins over Tewksbury and Methuen.
He emerged as a star as a sophomore, scoring 36 goals, adding 33 assists and leading the Scarlet Knights to an 18-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 North tournament.
Chace was even better last spring. He scored at least two goals in each of North Andover’s last 10 games, including back-to-back five-goal performances, the second in a Division 1 North first round 9-8 win over Chelmsford.
“My main responsibilities as an offensive player is quarterbacking the offense and being a thrasher,” he said. “Scoring a big goal is probably my favorite feeling in the world. All the adrenaline rushes to my head and it always gives me a spiral of energy.”
Chace will next suit up for Denison, which went 18-3 and advanced to the NCAA Division 3 Elite Eight last season, and was 4-0 this spring.
“I wanted to play lacrosse at a high level in Division 3,” he said. “Denison offers all the tools I need to have a great college experience and compete at a high level. I’m also in love with the midwest and I thought going to Ohio would be a great location.”
While he’s pumped for college lacrosse, Chace still regrets his lost senior year.
“I feel like I had a lot of unfinished business that I hoped to take care of during my senior year,” he said. “My senior lacrosse season was something I had been looking forward to since I was a kid. Getting it all taken away was emotional. This year’s team could have been really good, and not being able to ever know what could have happened is tough.”
TRACK STANDOUT
Recently-graduated North Andover High lacrosse standout Jack Chace also starred in indoor track.
This past winter, Chace was a member of the Scarlet Knights’ 4x400 relay that repeated as Division 2 champs and placed second at All-States (PR 3:23.89). He also led the 4x200 that took second at Division 2s and third at All-States (1:31.44). Individually, he placed fourth at MVCs in the 300 (36.11).
“Track is something that I will always hold close to my heart,” he said. “Competing at the highest level in the state and coming in second at All-States in the 4x400 is something I will always remember. Coach (Steve) Nugent taught me a lot about life through track.”
