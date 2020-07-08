BEVERLY — If there was one takeaway from Tuesday night’s Essex County Baseball League opener between host Beverly/Salem and visiting Methuen, it was the simple joy of being back on the diamond.
For both sides, the final score didn’t necessarily matter because frankly, after the majority of competing players missed out on their final high school baseball campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, just being back with their teammates on a beautiful summer night was a blessing in itself.
In the first game since baseball was allowed back under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, the hosts wound up securing a 7-4 victory at Brother Roberts Field. But both teams left the field with gleaming smiles beneath their masks.
“It’s definitely great to be back out here and get back on the field with my boys,” said Beverly’s Matt Ploszay, who had a pair of extra base hits, including an RBI double and a deep triple to left.
“We missed out on the high school season but now we get the chance to play with most of the same guys we would’ve played with — which is great.”
Despite coming out on the losing side, Methuen manager Dave Mosher couldn’t have agreed more.
“It’s outstanding,” he said. “All we wanted to do was get the kids back out here and honestly, I don’t really care if we’re good or bad. If we don’t do this, I’m at home doing yard work. On top of that, the field was perfect, it was a perfect night to play baseball ... you just can’t beat this.”
In terms of the coronavirus safety protocols throughout the evening, both teams took things seriously. Masks were worn in the dugouts at all times, yet while on the field it was baseball as usual.
“It’s normal baseball,” said Beverly/Salem manager Mike Levine. “The hard part is keeping them distanced and in masks around the dugout. That will be a constant thing to sort of remind them: to spread out and wear masks. But on the field it’s just baseball, which is nice.”
While both sides were certainly happy to just get out there and make some plays, there was still a contest to be played.
Early on, Methuen took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI triple from Jon Baranowski and another run from leadoff hitter George Chaya. Beverly/Salem quickly responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, getting a run from Brayden Clark and the RBI double from Ploszay.
Beverly/Salem pitcher Eric DePiero settled in from there, tossing three consecutive innings of shutout ball, as his team built a 5-2 lead.
After Methuen scored one in the fifth and one more in the sixth to cut into the lead, Ploszay’s long triple leading off the sixth put his team back in the driver’s seat. That paved the way for RBI hits by Tyler Petrosino and Jake Miano before Petrosino calmly closed things out on the mound.
“We’ve actually been hitting a decent amount,” said Ploszay, whose team had gotten in about 10 practices and a scrimmage prior to Tuesday’s opener. Methuen, meanwhile, had no practices before Tuesday’s game.
Mosher highlighted the play of Chaya, Derrick Hoh and catcher Drew Blackwell who threw out a pair of baserunners at second.
