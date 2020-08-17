The coronavirus pandemic has generally been a disaster for sports at every level. But it seems to have only been a minor issue for the traditionally strong Northern Essex Community College baseball program.
Like everyone else, the Knights did lose most of their 2020 spring season, of course. But they appear primed to come back stronger than ever in 2021.
And for a program that’s won Region titles six of the last seven years, been to the College World Series five times (including national runner-up in 2016) and is 167-94 under head coach Jeff Mejia despite playing a tough schedule, that’s saying something.
Thanks partly to the pandemic, the Knights will certainly have more depth than ever before.
For one thing, other than star hitters Mike Stellato (Bryant) and Jeff Mejia Jr. (Univerity of Maine), who are off to four-year schools, virtually the entire team will be back next year.
“And I think this year’s team could have been the best we’ve ever had,” said coach Mejia.
Added to that will be a talented and deep freshman class that, partly because of the pandemic, may be even larger than usual.
“Between returning players, freshmen and transfers, we’ll have between 40 and 60 players trying out,” said Mejia. “Our numbers will probably be the best we’ve ever had.”
Because of the lockdown, with the campus being closed, recruiting was much different for Mejia, but no less successful.
“It was challenging — a lot of zoom calls from my living room to their living room,” said Mejia. “I’m not tech savvy, so it took me awhile to get used to that, but I think I have it down pretty well now.
“In some respects, because of economics, it (recruiting) was easier. There are more kids who want to come to Northern Essex. They don’t want to spend thousands of more dollars if they’re going to be taking classes online.”
There are definitely some impressive newcomers, like Manchester Central’s Kevin Rodriguez, who Mejia says may become the best shortstop he’s ever recruited. Former Central Catholic standout Aidan Abernathy of Methuen, who is a transfer from Worcester State, and UMass transfer Todd Tringale of Saugus, are both of whom are outstanding pitchers.
Other newcomers include Pinkerton power hitter Frank Gulezian, pitcher Tristan Ciampa from Wilmington and power hitter Lucas Berube of Fall River, who is an impressive pitcher and catcher.
Much of the team is often sorted out during the informal fall season, something Mejia is determined will happen.
“We’ll follow all the safety protocols and do what we can, but I can tell you we’ll have a productive fall season one way or the other,” said Mejia. “One thing we’re considering is breaking the squad into four groups and playing intrasquad games between them.”
Mejia also hopes to scrimmage other colleges as is usually the case.
“We certainly want to,” he said. “Some of the D3 (four-year schools) won’t be allowed to play us but several D1 schools have reached out to us.”
Yes, “one way or another,” the Knights’ express should be right on schedule.
The Mejia era
Northern Essex has enjoyed nothing but success in baseball under head coach Jeff Mejia.
*2013 — 28-16, Region 21 champion
*2014 — 21-14, Region 21 champion
*2015 — 28-4, Region 21 champion
**2016 — 24-16, Region 21 champion
2017 — 25-12, Region 21 champion
*2018 — 26-16, Region 21 champion
2019 — 25-16, Region 21 runner-up
* Played in NJCAA World Series
** Division 3 national runner-up
